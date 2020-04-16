Despite endless rumors and unsubstantiated reports, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham isn't on the trading block. Charles Robinson of Yahoo! News has looked into it and came to that conclusion. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com had debunked the rumor of a trade to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. This is all after the new Browns regime headed by general manager Andrew Berry said the team wasn't looking to trade Beckham.

Berry's policy is that he'll listen to offers for anyone and basically never rules out anything. That unwillingness to publicly rule anything out has allowed rumors like trading for Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins to live on, despite how unlikely that is to occur. Trading Beckham is the closest Berry has come to a firm 'no'.

Nevertheless, this rumor out of New York, which had the Browns discussing trading Beckham to the Minnesota Vikings was debunked. There are still rumors that come and go regarding a trade to the San Francisco 49ers, one of which has them making that move during the NFL Draft.

There is little incentive for the Browns to move Beckham at this point. The Browns have their entire offense largely built save for a left tackle, which is likely to be addressed in the NFL Draft. In order for it to make sense for the Browns, they'd need to get an offer they couldn't refuse for Beckham. Most of the rumors have them taking a significant loss in the deal while creating a massive hole on offense.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports Radio has gotten in on the action, saying that Beckham is unhappy in Cleveland, citing a source. The reality is Beckham's happiness in Cleveland is unimportant, because he needs to be productive in 2020, whether he's happy or not. If he truly wants out, which is speculation that has been floating around Beckham since he arrived, he needs to be great so that other teams want to acquire him.

At his current contract, another disappointing season in addition to a reputation of being a malcontent, whether it's fair or not, and he's either going to be on the Browns or ultimately released. And if he is released, he's not likely to see the money he'd like in a new deal.