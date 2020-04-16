BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Odell Beckham Isn't On The Trading Block

Pete Smith

Despite endless rumors and unsubstantiated reports, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham isn't on the trading block. Charles Robinson of Yahoo! News has looked into it and came to that conclusion. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com had debunked the rumor of a trade to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. This is all after the new Browns regime headed by general manager Andrew Berry said the team wasn't looking to trade Beckham.

Berry's policy is that he'll listen to offers for anyone and basically never rules out anything. That unwillingness to publicly rule anything out has allowed rumors like trading for Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins to live on, despite how unlikely that is to occur. Trading Beckham is the closest Berry has come to a firm 'no'.

Nevertheless, this rumor out of New York, which had the Browns discussing trading Beckham to the Minnesota Vikings was debunked. There are still rumors that come and go regarding a trade to the San Francisco 49ers, one of which has them making that move during the NFL Draft.

There is little incentive for the Browns to move Beckham at this point. The Browns have their entire offense largely built save for a left tackle, which is likely to be addressed in the NFL Draft. In order for it to make sense for the Browns, they'd need to get an offer they couldn't refuse for Beckham. Most of the rumors have them taking a significant loss in the deal while creating a massive hole on offense.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports Radio has gotten in on the action, saying that Beckham is unhappy in Cleveland, citing a source. The reality is Beckham's happiness in Cleveland is unimportant, because he needs to be productive in 2020, whether he's happy or not. If he truly wants out, which is speculation that has been floating around Beckham since he arrived, he needs to be great so that other teams want to acquire him.

At his current contract, another disappointing season in addition to a reputation of being a malcontent, whether it's fair or not, and he's either going to be on the Browns or ultimately released. And if he is released, he's not likely to see the money he'd like in a new deal.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After years of waiting and weeks of teasing, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled their highly anticipated uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

5 Inside Linebackers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns approach to linebacker will be interesting to watch, because it has been de-emphasized in their defense. As a result, they could look to target very specific players that function in specialized roles.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are a wild card when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft at wide receiver. They could certainly use one, but it's wide open in terms of the type they'd like. Nevertheless, there are five potential fits for the Browns in this year's class.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Atlanta Falcons A Potential Trade Partner?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons are motivated to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft. Likely in an attempt to improve their defense, they could be a trade partner for the Cleveland Browns in the event the Browns don't like their options at 10th pick.

Pete Smith

Jenny Vrentas's Latest Mock Draft One Trade Short

In her latest mock draft, Jenny Vrentas provides a realistic scenario that would seemingly leave the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. Where it goes from there is hardly ideal.

Pete Smith

Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Edge Defender and potential Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft target Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Pete Smith

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55