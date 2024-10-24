Browns Offensive Coordinator Explains What Led To Play-Caller Change
Plenty of change is coming to the Cleveland Browns offense in Week 8.
After losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski made the stunning announcement on Wednesday to hand over his play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
The move was surprising on a number of fronts, firstly because Stefanski has handled the Browns play-calling responsibilities since he arrived in Cleveland in 2020. But secondly because Dorsey was brought in to help build an offense for Watson. At 1-6 on the season and Watson no longer part of their game plans in 2024, handing things over to Dorsey now, for a different quarterback in Jameis Winston is an interesting move.
Dorsey tried to add some context to the situation.
"A lot of reflection for us, and for Kevin," Dorsey said. "Kevin [has] a great feel and pulse on this team from day one since he stepped in the building. It's a lot of reflection a lot of evaluating where we're at. I think it was a decision that was made just for right now and we take these things week-by-week."
The Browns OC went on to share that he and Stefanski talked about making this change for the first time this week, following the team's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.
Interestingly, Stefanski seemed to suggest that the plan was for Dorsey to handle play-calling moving forward. However, Dorsey's answer seems to suggest he could have the responsibility removed from him at any time. For a Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at least, Dorsey will be the one calling the shots.
"Just trying to win a football game," Dorsey said. "This league is so week-to-week and you never know what happens. In my situation, it's just like players. Somebody takes a step back or is not in there, players gotta be ready to step up and it's the same thing for coaches."
Another thing Dorsey isn't sure of quite yet is where he'll call plays from. He's primarily been on the sideline throughout the first first seven games of the season, but said he is considering a move to the booth. During his time as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2022-2023, Dorsey handled play-calling duties from upstairs.
No matter where he posts up on game day, he knows it's going to take more than a play-caller change for the Browns to earn a win on Sunday.
"I feel like I've been able to provide perspective to these guys no matter what my role is," Dorsey said. "There's not a magic coach or a magic pill to play better on offense. It's gonna be work. It's gonna be attention to detail. It's gonna be us, at the end of the day, locking in and fighting. ... We wanna friggin' go out and play fast, physical, accountable football to each other. That's the approach I'm gonna take, and that's the approach every single player should take."