John Harbaugh Finally Agrees to Deal to Become Giants' Next Coach

After days of waiting, Giants fans can officially celebrate the hiring of a new head coach.

New York has formally finalized a contract with John Harbaugh, making him the team’s 24th coach, according to a Saturday afternoon report from SI’s Albert Breer.

Source: John Harbaugh has a finalized a deal to become the coach of the New York Giants. It's done. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2026

“This is the New York Giants,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m proud and honored to the head coach of this historic franchise, and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families. But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

It was reported on Wednesday that Harbaugh was expected to be hired as the Giants’ next coach. After a few days of working out his contract and other details, Harbaugh can now get to work in his new NFL home.

Harbaugh, 63, ranks 14th in NFL history in wins with a record of 180-113. He amassed that ledger in an 18-year stint with the Ravens, with whom he won Super Bowl XLVII in Feb. 2013 before being dismissed on Jan. 6.

Per Breer, Harbaugh will report directly to ownership as part of his five-year contract.

He will attempt to revive one of the worst NFL teams of the last decade; New York has lost 10 games or more in eight of its last nine seasons.

