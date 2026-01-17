John Harbaugh, Giants Will Work Into Weekend to Finish Contract

While longtime Ravens boss John Harbaugh is expected to become the next head coach of the Giants, pen has yet to hit paper.

According to a report Friday night from SI’s Albert Breer, Harbaugh’s camp continues to work through negotiations with the Giants with talks likely to “spill into the weekend.” Breer noted although talks remain on track, some gray area on structure must be solidified with moving parts in the organization.

The Giants and John Harbaugh's camp have worked thru negotiations today, may touch base again tonight, and talks will likely spill into the weekend, per sources. Everything's on track, but with moving parts in the organization, some grey area on structure needs to be solidified. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2026

Harbaugh has accepted the vacant New York job after the organization dismissed Brian Daboll in the middle of the 2025 season. Baltimore parted with Harbaugh after 18 seasons just weeks before he agreed to become the Giants coach.

He was reportedly drawn to the New York job by the opportunity to coach a historic franchise and work with promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart. As contract negotiations between the Giants and Harbaugh linger, The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor reported that there’s a lot to review in the contract and the biggest fish in this year’s NFL coaching carousel has gotten along with general manager Joe Schoen during the process.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that the ongoing negotiations do not seem to be about money, as Harbaugh is expected to ink a five-year deal around $100 million which would make him one of the NFL’s highest paid coaches. Instead, the continued talks are more about reporting structure and organizational set up.

All signs point toward Harbaugh’s deal with the Giants becoming finalized, but the delay has put the rest of the coaching carousel in limbo. Rapoport mentioned the Titans are interested in waiting if the deal falls through and ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski could be an option for New York if need be.

As more time continues to pass without Harbaugh’s contract with the Giants executed, more questions come into play. However, both sides continue to work toward ensuring he officially becomes New York’s next boss.

