John Harbaugh, Giants Will Work Into Weekend to Finish Contract
In this story:
While longtime Ravens boss John Harbaugh is expected to become the next head coach of the Giants, pen has yet to hit paper.
According to a report Friday night from SI’s Albert Breer, Harbaugh’s camp continues to work through negotiations with the Giants with talks likely to “spill into the weekend.” Breer noted although talks remain on track, some gray area on structure must be solidified with moving parts in the organization.
Harbaugh has accepted the vacant New York job after the organization dismissed Brian Daboll in the middle of the 2025 season. Baltimore parted with Harbaugh after 18 seasons just weeks before he agreed to become the Giants coach.
He was reportedly drawn to the New York job by the opportunity to coach a historic franchise and work with promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart. As contract negotiations between the Giants and Harbaugh linger, The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor reported that there’s a lot to review in the contract and the biggest fish in this year’s NFL coaching carousel has gotten along with general manager Joe Schoen during the process.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that the ongoing negotiations do not seem to be about money, as Harbaugh is expected to ink a five-year deal around $100 million which would make him one of the NFL’s highest paid coaches. Instead, the continued talks are more about reporting structure and organizational set up.
All signs point toward Harbaugh’s deal with the Giants becoming finalized, but the delay has put the rest of the coaching carousel in limbo. Rapoport mentioned the Titans are interested in waiting if the deal falls through and ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski could be an option for New York if need be.
As more time continues to pass without Harbaugh’s contract with the Giants executed, more questions come into play. However, both sides continue to work toward ensuring he officially becomes New York’s next boss.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman