Cleveland Browns Receiver Named Player Who Must Step Up in Preseason Opener
When the Cleveland Browns drafted wide receiver David Bell out of Purdue with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected to develop into a key part of the offense.
Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
Bell, due to no fault of his own, simply hasn't carved out a role with the team. He still possesses a lot of talent and potential, but he is firmly on the roster bubble with a stacked wide receiver room. The Browns have done a great job of bring in talented wide receivers.
Throughout his first two NFL seasons, Bell has played in 31 games. He has caught 38 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns.
Heading into the team's preseason opener tonight against the Green Bay Packers, Bell is a player that has been named one of the top players who must step up and show what they're capable of right off the bat.
Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily talked a bit about Bell and his fight to win a roster spot for Cleveland.
"While his hands are consistently good, he's had less than 400 receiving yards in two years. It's hard to consider him a lock with this production. A dominant performance vs the Packers could show everyone that while he doesn't pass the eye test, he belongs in a very crowded WR room."
Blank makes a very good point. Bell has an uphill battle to make the roster for the regular season, but a strong performance during the preseason could force the team to keep him around.
To be honest, Bell has not truly been given a real chance to show what he's capable of doing during the regular season. He still has the talent and potential that made the Browns draft him in the third round.
Starting off the preseason with a bang against the Packers tonight would turn heads. That is what he needs to be focusing on doing.
If he wants to end up making the roster when everything is said and done, he doesn't have to show that he can be a superstar. He simply needs to show that when called upon, he can be a player that steps up and is capable of making plays.
All of that will start tonight against Green Bay.