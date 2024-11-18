Cleveland Browns Star Explains Why Teammates Can't Quit On 2-8 Season
Lack of effort isn't the reason the Cleveland Browns find themselves sitting at 2-8 on the season. At least not according to star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
"I don't think it's effort,' Garrett said in the aftermath of a 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. "It's more execution, tackling. Guys are, most of the time, in position. And to combat that, sometimes when you don't execute as one then you have to have that extra effort, you have to tackle well."
Missed tackles have been an ongoing problem for the Browns throughout this disastrous 2024 campaign. It was an issue that continued on Sunday as Garrett and his defensive-mates watched Saints Swiss army knife Taysom Hill shred them to the beat of 206 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.
Garrett was largely rendered useless in the loss, failing to register a single tackle for the second time this season. New Orleans did a good job using pre-snap motion and misdirection to put certain Browns defenders in conflicts as they attempted to make plays. That strategy helped neutralize the impact of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year as the Saints racked up 473 yards of total offense, 214 of which came on the ground.
Nobody expected this season to spiral so badly to the point where the NFL Draft talk is already ramping up in Cleveland before the calendar event flips to December. The worst possible thing that could happen from here is the effort part also starts to waver.
Garrett was sure to give his teammates an important reason why the team's final seven games still matter despite what the standings may say.
"Legacy," the 28-year-old said. "I play this game to be the very best there is. And I expect everyone else to play because they love it. Play because they want to be remembered for something. Whether you're 2-8 or 8-2, this will be remembered for years to come. There will be film. People will speak about you. And you'll have to know that you're effort and what you put on tape is going to decide what's gonna happen for your career, and for years to come."