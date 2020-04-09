Cleveland Browns Tease Uniform Release

The Cleveland Browns have teased their upcoming uniform release with a little teaser video for fans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released new uniforms in the past week, which has only helped to ramp up the excitement and pressure on the Browns to release theirs and for them to be great. Reportedly scheduled to release on the 15th of April, this video is to further get fans excited about what could be.

The video shows uniforms from the past, so it's not giving anything away in this video. It features legends of old including the numbers of Jim Brown and Clay Matthews.

However, it does likely provide some hints as to what's to come from the Browns when they do release the new uniforms. Going back to solid letters are largely solid colored jerseys, they are likely going from the ambitious, but poorly received uniforms of the past five years, back to more classic looks with a modern approach.

It also suggests the Browns aren't going to simply return to the uniforms the Browns wore before 2015. They seem more likely to go deeper into their past, going for simplest, cleanest uniforms from their past with some slight tweaks. That might mean having little, if anything, wrapped around their shoulders, going with almost a completely plain white or brown jersey with subtle accents.

The Browns have been basically working on this for the better part of five years since the last set were panned almost immediately upon release, so there is a substantial amount of pressure for them to get it right. However, the fact the last set were so unpopular, if the Browns do largely return to a classic look, it's almost guaranteed to be pretty well received.