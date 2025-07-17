Browns Training Camp Preview: O-Line Poised For Return To Dominance
Optimism surrounds the Cleveland Browns' offensive line group as a return to Kevin Stefanski's offense and a new, tougher position coach, Mike Bloomgren, are welcomed changes in Berea.
By getting back to the basics, the run game should reemerge as the identity of Cleveland's offense. The outside zone, power run game that made Stefanski's offense so successful early on in his tenure also produced one of the best o-lines in football, at the time.
After how disastrous things went under Andy Dickerson's guidance as offensive line coach last season, Bloomgren's voice is a refreshing reboot. Now the question becomes, can he help restore a once-proud unit of the Browns back to prominence?
Let's take a deeper look.
Projected Depth Chart
Dawand Jones/Joel Bitonio/Ethan Pocic/Wyatt Teller/Jack Conklin
Cornelius Lucas/Zak Zinter/Luke Wypler/Teven Jenkins/Jackson Barton
Lorenzo Thompson/Javion Cohen/Brady Latham/Julian Pearl
Roy Mbaeteka/Dartanyan Tinsley/Jason Ivey
What To Know
The fact that Joel Bitonio delayed his retirement to return to the Browns in the aftermath of a miserable 3-14 season speaks to some of the excitement that exists in the trenches leading into training camp.
Bitonio and his o-line mates have been at their best in the original iteration of Stefanski's system (and so have the Browns frankly) when it was built around a strong, outside zone rushing attack that sets up an effective play-action passing game.
The biggest deterrent that potentially stands in the way of this group returning to prominence is health. Injuries have decimated Cleveland's o-line over the last few seasons. Bitonio is entering his mid-30s and he feels the bumps and bruises more than ever. Three-time Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller isn't too far behind and missed four games last year due to injury.
Right tackle Jack Conklin was able to return from a second season-ending knee injury last season but is also rounding into his 30s. Meanwhile, center Ethan Pocic has missed a handful of games the last two seasons due to injury. And in his first two years in the league, Dawand Jones has wound up on the season-ending IR at some point.
If (and it feels like a big if at this point) this group can buck an ominous injury history, the sky is absolutely the limit. If not, problems will persist as depth overall continues to be an issue.
That's despite adding two versatile pieces in Cornelius Lucas and Teven Jenkins this offseason. Lucas will fill the swing tackle role nicely, while Jenkins is likely to be the first man up in the interior of the offensive line.
Development is also a key theme for the Browns o-line in 2025. Jones presents the biggest opportunity of all up front as the projected starting left tackle for this team. If he proves he can hold his own on that side of the o-line, perhaps Cleveland solves their left tackle discrepancy on the fly.
Even if he struggles at left tackle, but at least stays healthy, there's still a potential future for him at right tackle with Conklin entering the last year of his deal. Jones is more comfortable over there anyway.
2024 third-round pick Zak Zinter is another important piece. Viewed as the heir apparent to Bitonio once he retires, the Michigan product can inspire some confidence for the future of the o-line if he shows some signs of growth in the month ahead.
In the end, Cleveland's o-line is at a critical crossroads. Filled with veterans, they are in a position to win now, especially as they get back to their strengths as a unit. However, only one projected starter (Jones) is under contract for next season, which means team brass needs to start planning for the future as well.
What's the Word?
New offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren on his approach to coaching after Bitonio described him as a necessary "jerk"
"I think you have to be true to yourself. I think players at any age feel like when you're not being genuine and they know it, and I think they can tell how much I love this game. if it comes across as being that word, that's probably the nicest way anybody's ever called me that word, so I guess I'll take it, and I appreciate the fact that these guys want to be pushed. They want to be great, and that's a fun group to work with day in and day out."