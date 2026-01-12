Six Cleveland Browns pending free agents to decide on for 2026

We’re less than two months away from the start of the new league year, and while NFL teams are already knee deep in draft prospect evaluations, they must also take a look at their current roster and decide who needs to be retained for next season.

The Cleveland Browns -- who are also searching for a new head coach -- are no exception.

We take a look at players with expiring contracts on the Browns roster to determine who the team should work re-sign in the following weeks:

Joel Bitonio, left guard

It’s no secret that the Browns offensive line needs a ton of work during the offseason, with general manager Andrew Berry admitting, “The offensive line, that's a position group that I do imagine will have a fair amount of turnover as we go into 2026.”

However, replacing all five starters would seem impossible when you have so many needs on other parts of the roster, and you have so much cap dollars still tied to Deshaun Watson.

Bitonio hasn’t made up his mind on if he’ll keep prolonging a career that should eventually land him in the Hall of Fame, but leaning on his still more-than-adequate level of play on the field and leadership off the field would be a step in the right direction for whomever gets the head coaching gig in Cleveland.

Teven Jenkins/Wyatt Teller, right guard

This one is closely tied to what Bitonio decides because, as we said, thinking of swapping out five starters on the offensive line seems naive.

Teller became a fan favorite a few years back, earning second-team All-Pro nods and Pro Bowl invites, but he’s been battling health issues and noticeable dip in consistency. He was eventually replaced by Jenkins as a starter this season after rotating in and out of the lineup with him, but Jenkins has struggled with some injuries of his own during his five-year career.

If Bitionio decides to retire, Cleveland will need to retain at least one of these guards, if not both. Who knows? Maybe the Browns are able to keep them on board through a hometown discount, too.

Ethan Pocic, center

Likewise, Cleveland is conditioned with Pocic, depending on what ultimately happens at the guard position. However, Pocic could be in high demand, as he figures to be one of the top centers available on the market.

At this moment, Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum projects as the top center heading into free agency, and while he would constitute an upgrade, Cleveland might not want to pay an average salary of just below $20 million, if Pocic stays on for a little more than half of that.

Retaining their center and one of the guards, while focusing on a right tackle and some much needed depth across the O-line through the draft seems like a viable plan to improve a unit that should also get a boost with the eventual return of Dawand Jones as left tackle.

Bitonio has earned the right to be afforded ample time from the franchise to make his decision, but at the same time so much of the club's plans offseason rides on him.

Ronnie Hickman, free safety

This one is probably the easiest, as Hickman, a restricted free agent-to-be, developed into a serviceable starter alongside Grant Delpit in the back end during his third year in the league.

As a restricted free agent, Cleveland holds all the cards when it comes to negotiations, and retaining Hickman should actually be fairly easy, whether the club opts for a multi-annual deal or -- most likely -- the one-year tender.

Devin Bush Jr., linebacker

Not only did Bush find a permanent home this year within the Browns’ defense, but he also helped rookie Carson Schwesinger carve out his niche, too.

If Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returns to play again after his serious neck injury from 2024, Cleveland could boast one of the more impressive linebacking corps in the league with Bush and Schwesinger on hand. And if Owusu-Koramoah is unable to come back, it only makes Bush that much more important for the Browns’ future at the position.