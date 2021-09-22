September 22, 2021
Browns Sign WR Davion Davis to the Practice Squad

After clearing waivers, the Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad.
After serving his two-game suspension for an incident a few years ago, wide receiver Davion Davis cleared waivers and re-signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Davis was a player that did some great things in the preseason and generated some buzz. Unfortunately for him, the suspension may have hurt his ability to land with another team's active roster. Entering week three of the season, teams may have become pretty settled on what they have, unwilling to use an active roster spot on Davis.

As a result, he ends up back with the Browns on the practice squad. The added challenge is a team that would sign him now has to carry him on the active roster for three games, which might discourage them from making a move. It still wouldn't be a surprise if someone impacted by injuries were to sign him at some point, but for now, the Browns get another receiver into the mix.

With the injury to Jarvis Landry, landing him on injured reserve, the Browns could use the extra body. Multiple reports have Odell Beckham trending toward playing against the Chicago Bears, which would be great for the team, but Davis gets an opportunity to compete. If he shines, the team could promote him for a game and get him some snaps.

For Davis, this is more about getting an opportunity to continue his career more than anything. He played in The Spring League, which helped him get some work in and it seemed to carry over into training camp with the Browns. If he can continue to grow as a player, he could find himself as an active player, be it with the Browns or somewhere else.

READ MORE: Browns Place Landry on IR, Sign Ifeadi Odenigbo

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) signal first down during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
