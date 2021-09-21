September 21, 2021
Browns Place Jarvis Landry on IR, Sign Ifeadi Odenigbo to Active Roster

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made the official determination of putting wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve due to the sprained MCL he suffered.
Author:
Publish date:

After head coach Kevin Stefanski was unwilling to make a determination, the Cleveland Browns have officially placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve, which means he will miss no less than three games due to the sprained MCL he suffered against the Houston Texans. The team also announced the signing of edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo to the active roster from the practice squad.

Landry, at the earliest, will be back for the game in Cleveland against the Arizona Cardinals. If he's unable to be healthy for that game, he's probably not going to come back for the following Thursday game against the Denver Broncos, which would put his return back to Halloween when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has still not made any official determination on when receiver Odell Beckham will be back, but he could reportedly be ready to go this week against the Chicago Bears.

The corresponding move to fill Landry's roster spot isn't terribly surprising. Ifeadi Odenigbo is a talented pass rusher that appeared like he wouldn't be on the practice squad terribly long. He's got legitimate NFL experience and production while offering an athletic edge rusher.

The Browns get additional defensive line rotation help in Odenigbo. Perhaps, the fact the Browns have not added receiver help to the active roster could be a hint as to the status of Beckham, since the remaining active roster receivers include Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones as well as rookies Antony Schwartz and Demetric Felton.

For now, the Browns need more production from their other receivers. Based on last year, Higgins stands out as the likeliest to get many of the reps that would be going to Landry.

Sunday will be the first game of Landry's career he will miss due to injury and he has been in the league since 2014.

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) is called for a facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
