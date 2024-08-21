Deshaun Watson Takes Minimal Reps On Final Day Of Browns Training Camp
It appeared that Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had mad a decision on whether or not star quarterback Deshaun Watson would play in the team's preseason finale on Saturday.
On the final day of Cleveland's training camp, Watson handled just a single series with the first team offense before spending the rest of 11-on-11 work as a spectator. Longer portions of practice saw the Browns first team offense manned by Jameis Winston going up against their scout team defense similar to a day of practice during the regular season.
Winston's presence with the ones made it seemed symbolic, as if Stefanski was providing a glimpse into his plans against Seattle. Instead, the Browns head man revealed it was because the 28-year-old was dealing with arm soreness.
"Deshaun was a little sore, I decided to hold back a little bit with him but not overly concerned," Stefanski said. "General arm soreness. Again, he practiced. I held him back he could have gone. He's feeling fine."
Stefanski wouldn't say whether or not the soreness would keep Watson out on action for Saturday, adding that he wasn't ready to "get into Seattle plans." Earlier in the week Stefanski walked back his initial announcement that Watson would play in the preseason finale, saying that he was going to "take in all the necessary information" before making a final decision.