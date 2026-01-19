Evaluating Jim Schwartz's pros and cons as Cleveland Browns head coach candidate

The Cleveland Browns have continued to stay high on defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to the point of interviewing him for the head coach job.

Sources tell Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Browns are working to schedule a second interview with Schwartz. He just completed his third season as the Browns' defensive coordinator, with two of those seasons ending with his defense ranking in the top 10.

Now with the real possibility that Schwartz could see a promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach, a position he hasn't since 2013, there's good that could come with the move.

It also has some risks.

Pros to Jim Schwartz being Browns' head coach

He's been a head coach before, so there wouldn't be any issues with learning how to do the job. Schwartz took the Detroit Lions to the playoffs once as their head coach back in 2011, so he can take all the good he did as a head coach and fix the parts that didn't go well in Detroit.

No major changes are needed with the coaching staff, since everyone has already worked together. Schwartz could keep his entire defensive staff and promote one guy to defensive coordinator while he maintains the play-calling, while trying to convince Tommy Rees to stay on as offensive coordinator.

Roster turnover won't be a problem, as Schwartz should have all his core pieces in place. He already has relationships with them, so they should be able to keep things even with players on the team.

Cons to Jim Schwartz being Browns' head coach

As Schwartz will be more focused on play-calling for defense, it could lead to some trouble with doing his head coaching duties during games and throughout the work week. We've seen it before: head coaches who are play callers struggle to do their main jobs; for example, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who gave up the play-calling duties two years in a row.

Schwartz's past record doesn't exactly scream successful head coach, as he went 29-51 in five years with the Lions. Browns fans hope he truly learned from his mistakes so they can move forward and improve.

Cleveland should want a guy who is all about innovation, and with him about to turn 60 in June, Schwartz is more of an old-school guy. A younger coach would bring a new voice to the locker room, as Schwartz just reminds them of the old times when they struggled.