Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.

Depending on the next move the NFL makes in the Deshaun Watson process, Watson could be suing the NFL. The league has until Thursday to decide to appeal the six-game suspension that Watson faces. According to a report, if the NFL appeals, Watson will indeed file a lawsuit.

Suspension announced for Browns Deshaun Watson

If the Cleveland quarterback was to sue the NFL, he could potentially be playing week one against the Carolina Panthers. The process would delay the punishment if a temporary punishment was set in place.

“I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side will be filing suit against them to question the authority of Goodell to do so,” ESPN's Jeff Darlington said on Get Up.

“If that were to happen, we're talking about injunctions, all sorts of legal processes that ultimately could delay this suspension. So there's a bunch of complicated things out there. I'm not saying he wins or loses the case, but there's a bunch of scenarios right now that puts the Cleveland Browns when they're assessing what's going to happen with their quarterback into play in many different scenarios."

Soon we will know if this process has any chance of taking place. The NFLPA already released that they will not appeal the decision, they even asked the NFL to agree to do the same. Now, the league has to decide if they are fine with the process taken on by Judge Sue L. Robinson.

