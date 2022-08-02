Skip to main content

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.

Depending on the next move the NFL makes in the Deshaun Watson process, Watson could be suing the NFL. The league has until Thursday to decide to appeal the six-game suspension that Watson faces. According to a report, if the NFL appeals, Watson will indeed file a lawsuit.

Suspension announced for Browns Deshaun Watson

If the Cleveland quarterback was to sue the NFL, he could potentially be playing week one against the Carolina Panthers. The process would delay the punishment if a temporary punishment was set in place.

“I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side will be filing suit against them to question the authority of Goodell to do so,” ESPN's Jeff Darlington said on Get Up.

“If that were to happen, we're talking about injunctions, all sorts of legal processes that ultimately could delay this suspension. So there's a bunch of complicated things out there. I'm not saying he wins or loses the case, but there's a bunch of scenarios right now that puts the Cleveland Browns when they're assessing what's going to happen with their quarterback into play in many different scenarios."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Soon we will know if this process has any chance of taking place. The NFLPA already released that they will not appeal the decision, they even asked the NFL to agree to do the same. Now, the league has to decide if they are fine with the process taken on by Judge Sue L. Robinson.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

By Pete Smith14 hours ago
D717B8AA-0E5C-475F-A0B7-7C790D6313E0
News

Amari Cooper Gets Banged up During Monday Practice

By Brandon Little18 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after running back Nick Chubb (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 10:33 AM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 9:06 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Suspension announced for Browns Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 8:25 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, takes questions from local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 5
News

Deshaun Watson Settles Three of Four Remaining Lawsuits

By Pete SmithAug 1, 2022 7:08 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision to Come Early Week

By Brandon LittleJul 31, 2022 5:52 PM EDT
B9D1BCCC-2D0F-4347-93F7-2B7CA82687FB
News

Browns Rookie Carted Off Practice Field

By Brandon LittleJul 30, 2022 3:34 PM EDT