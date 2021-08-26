Does Shaq Lawson Make Sense for Browns?

In an article from Gregg Rosenthal at NFL.com, he suggested that the Houston Texans could end up moving on from pass rusher Shaq Lawson. Would Lawson make sense to add to the Cleveland Browns?

As the Cleveland Browns try to sort out their depth along the defensive line, including the edges, one potential option might to trade for Houston Texans edge rusher Shaq Lawson or simply sign him if he's released.

Gregg Rosenthal included Lawson in a list of players that could be traded or released on NFL.com.

The Browns have multiple moving parts when it comes to their edge rusher position. Takkarist McKinley has just returned from an absence of almost a month. That seems promising relative to his ability to contribute for the Browns where he plays a key role in their defensive planning.

McKinley offers them a player who can sprint off the edge that can create pressure against quarterbacks who can create with their legs. He also frees up Jadeveon Clowney to rush the passer from the interior.

Should McKinley be good to go, the fourth edge rush spot could come down to Porter Gustin or Joe Jackson. Neither is a bad fourth edge option. Gustin is built more like McKinley, has speed, brings a relentless motor, making a couple remarkable plays down the stretch for the Browns including a diving interception in the playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers off a deflection.

Jackson offers size at over 6'4" and around 275 pounds, has been effective against the run and shows some intriguing closing speed.

Neither is proven.

The 27 year-old Lawson has had a strange career to this point. It started off with a torn labrum in his shoulder that stalled it before it started as a first round pick for the Buffalo Bills. Lawson was able to get past it and has posted production. It enabled him to net a three-year $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

A curious overpay, he lasted just one season with the Dolphins, generating four sacks before he was traded to the Houston Texans. The Texans, who have done almost nothing that makes sense this year, may trade or release him.

In 2019, Lawson produced 6.5 sacks with the Bills.

As a potential fourth edge rusher, Lawson could be pretty valuable. He's only scheduled to earn $990,000 in salary this year, which is guaranteed and then could earn up to $500,000 in additional bonuses. That's basically nothing.

The Browns could potentially dump him after a year if they choose with no penalty whatsoever. It's entirely a question of whether they feel Lawson is better than what they have and if it's enough to pursue him to bolster their defensive line group.

If released, Lawson would likely get more on a free agent deal. It may not be a significant amount given the timing of the deal, but it's difficult to imagine he'll get less than $1.5 million.

If it costs them a pick at the end of day three or a player they plan to cut anyway, it may be worth it to improve their pass rush and potentially give them a little extra juice on a team that could be competing for the Super Bowl.

