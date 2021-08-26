August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Where Jedrick Wills Can Improve In Year 2

Left tackle Jedrick Wills is entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns, and the team is putting a lot of trust in him to take that next step this season.
Author:
Publish date:

Every Super Bowl-caliber team has a left tackle that can hold their weight against top NFL edge rushers. The Browns are hoping that Jedrick Wills can take that next step this season and become a franchise tackle.

Everything Wills put out last season was promising. He made rookie mistakes here and there but justified the Browns selecting him No. 10 overall. The team is now counting on him to become a consistent tackle that they can count on week in and week out.

According to reports, Wills has seen a lot of edge rusher Myles Garrett every day in camp. While that isn't a fun job, it has prepared Wills for the upcoming season. Garrett is one of the top edge defenders in the NFL, and Wills likely won't see a harder challenge this season.

When asked about what practicing against Garrett was like, Wills responded:

"It's a whole new game when you're going against Myles."

He has also seen a fair bit of edge Jadeveon Clowney during camp. Clowney and Garrett are one of the stronger edge duos in the entire NFL, so Wills is getting crucial reps every day.

Last season it became apparent that Wills was a quality piece. The Browns often ran naked bootlegs to his side of the field, which is a big ask for an inexperienced tackle. He handled the challenge well and rarely gave up leverage on these plays.

Wills even improved in the run game over the course of the year. His body and athleticism were made for the zone concepts that the Browns run, meaning that he could get downhill and push defenders into the second level.

Year two for Wills is going to be about sanding off the rough edges. There were periods throughout the course of the year where he struggled with consistency. Rookie tackles usually fall victim to this, and the more reps he gets, the more this will fade.

Penalties were also a big issue for Wills a year ago. He would often false start and commit unnecessary holding penalties, which would often negate big gains down the field.

If rookie Jedrick Wills was the ceiling, then the Browns still have a quality tackle on their hands. However, it seems that there is still another level for Wills to break into. He has all of the measurables and athleticism to become a high-end starting tackle, but he needs to continue to work on the little things.

If the Browns hope to keep Baker Mayfield upright this season, that starts with Wills. Left tackle is the premier position along the offensive line, and a quality player there can change the direction of a team.

Word back from camp tells us that Wills has been taking his losses daily, but that is a part of the development process. In his press conference, Wills noted that edge rushers league-wide only come back with one counter, but Myles Garrett is throwing three and four moves on him at a time.

The staff felt that Wills didn't need the extra preseason reps, which is a good sign. The experience he is gaining in practice is incredibly vital, and if the staff feels that he is already well along in the process, he should be in for a big sophomore season.

READ MORE: Demetric Felton Continues to Impress in Preseason

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Where Jedrick Wills Can Improve In Year 2

MDP_Picture-6126fbc95e98ba4a83d74c90_Aug_26_2021_2_27_19
Featured Content

Michael Dean Perry on 2020: "I was Excited, Of Course, When They Took Care of Pittsburgh Back to Back"

Marvin Wilson, left, Kyle Markway, Malik McDowell and Romeo McKnight run a play during the Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. Browns07
News

Browns Claim TE Kyle Markway Off Waivers

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Getting to 53

9E21F52D-CB0A-4273-8A9A-78BA032F0B87
News

Browns Takkarist McKinley and Denzel Ward Return To Practice

Aug 9, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tegray Scales (46) makes a tackle in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign LB Tegray Scales

Malik_McDowell_Picture-61263f6d5ea20121cbd1081c_Aug_25_2021_13_03_41
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Malik McDowell Could be Exactly what the Defense Needs

Demetric Felton Continues to Impress
Featured Content

Demetric Felton Continues To Impress In Preseason