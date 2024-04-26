Don't Expect The Browns To Move This Defensive Player On Draft Weekend
Trade rumors have been swirling around Browns CB Greg Newsome II throughout the offseason. However, as the franchise gets ready for day two of the NFL Draft to get rolling later tonight, don't expect him to be involved in any potential trades to spring Cleveland up the board.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Newsome the team has no intention of trading Newsome right now. Not only that, but the team is expected to pick up the fifth-year option in Newsome's rookie contract to keep him under control through 2025. The deadline to do so is next Thursday, May 2.
Newsome recently shared that despite all the talk about his future outside of the organization, he's blocked it out and remains happy in Cleveland.
"What goes through my head is nothing," the 23-year-old said. "I feel like I'm comfortable here. I feel like [Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I'm capable of. They know what I bring to this team, not just on the field. Being one of those glue guys, being a guy that's always energetic, celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my values, so I wasn't too worried about that."
Those comments were echoed by Berry at his annual pre-draft press conference, where he made it known he's not looking to "give away" talented defensive backs. The rumors around Newsome are well founded though.
He's previously expressed some displeasure with his role as a nickle cornerback, believing that he can be a standout outside the hashes. Despite those sentiments, he's been a good soldier, morphing into one of the vocal leaders and personalities in the locker room in 2023.
Things can always change. But for now it appears Newsome is here to stay.