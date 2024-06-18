Examining What Amari Cooper's Next Contract With Browns Could Look Like
The Cleveland Browns are working on a potential new contract for star wide receiver Amari Cooper. While the term "holdout" has never actually been used to describe Cooper's current mindset, he has been waiting patiently for the team to give him a new deal.
Thankfully, all signs points to the two sides being able to get something done together.
Now, the question becomes, what could a new contract for Cooper actually look like? We may have an idea now.
Mary Kay Cabot has suggested that a reasonable number to expect from an extension for the star wideout would be around two years, $26 million. That is a contract the Browns should sign as quickly as possible.
During the 2023 season with Cleveland, Cooper showed his worth for the team. Even with Deshaun Watson missing most of the season, he hauled in 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
Cooper has always been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. He has steadily put up huge production, but has not received the hype that other wideouts get. Despite that lack of respect, he has just focused on doing his part to help his team win games.
At 30 years old, a two-year, $26 million contract extension would be a huge bargain. If that is truly the number, the Browns need to stop wasting time and give him the new deal.
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, there is a lot of hope in Cleveland. Watson appears ready to get on the field and make an impact. Cooper and the newly-acquired Jerry Jeudy are going to make a dynamic one-two punch at wide receiver.
Nick Chubb should return at some point during the season. The defense should be among the NFL's elite.
Everything points to what should be a very fun and entertaining 2024 campaign for the Browns. Getting a new deal done with Cooper as soon as possible should be the top priority, so that he can re-join the team and focus on winning football games this year.