First Case Filed Against Houston Texans for Enabling Deshaun Watson’s Alleged Actions

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced that his office has filed the first lawsuit of possibly many, against the Houston Texans for their alleged role in enabling Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans are no longer in the clear. After the possibility of the Texans being sued for their alleged enabling of Deshaun Watson’s actions, attorney Tony Buzbee has filed the first lawsuit against the franchise.

"Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson's behavior. Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson's conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself."

Watson recently settled with 20 of the 24 accusers in total. The league is set to begin their hearing to hand down any discipline this week, which will give the Browns a hint to what their season will be like.

Browns Deshaun Watson’s Disciplinary Hearing to Start Tuesday

Buzbee believes that there will be more lawsuits filed against the Texans and that this will not be a one-and-done situation with them regarding cases. The Texans are accused of providing a place for massages to happen, as well as providing non-disclosures.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.