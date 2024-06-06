Former Browns' Quarterback Signs With The Seattle Seahawks
As Deshaun Watson struggled with his shoulder injury in the first half of last season, both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker were called to action several times.
Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, neither DTR or Walker were able to perform at a high enough level to instill trust as the team headed towards a playoff spot. Where the Browns were fortunate is the fact that Joe Flacco was available and sitting at home. The veteran quarterback was able to go straight from the couch at home, to starting for the Browns, winning games and leading them to a Wild Card spot.
Due to the craze in Cleveland over Flacco, Walker was quickly forgotten. Despite his stats being poor in his six games played in 2023 with a 48.6 percent completion percentage, 674 yards and five interceptions with only one touchdown, the team still managed to win three of those games. Most notably, the defense shut down the 49ers offense in Week Six and Jake Moody missed a game-winning field goal. The Browns then followed up that 19-17 victory at home with a thrilling 39-38 win in Indianapolis against the Colts.
In Week Eight, Walker got the start in Seattle. In that game, he completed 15 of 31 passes for 248 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. The Browns were leading 20-17 and driving, but in a weird turn of events, Walker's pass intended for Amari Cooper on a slant, deflected off the helmet of Jamal Adams. The ball then floated into the arms of Julian Love and the Seahawks then marched down the field for a game-winning touchdown. That was the last of any significant reps for Walker despite getting in against the Ravens and Broncos.
Apparently the Seattle Seahawks saw enough potential in Walker during that Week Eight clash to make a move this offseason. The NFL announced on Thursday that Walker is signing a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
As the free agent quarterback makes the move to Seattle, he finds himself behind Geno Smith and newly-acquired Sam Howell. This could be a good opportunity for Walker. Not that long ago, Smith was looking for an opportunity and found a resurgence in his career in Seattle. Both Howell and Walker need the same thing and Smith could be the perfect quarterback to learn from.
Even though Walker likely won't see the field in the 2024-25 season unless significant injuries occur in that QB room, he could still offer value in practice as a player who has spent time in multiple schemes between the NFL and UFL.