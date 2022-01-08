Former Browns WR Braylon Edwards Weighs in on Baker Mayfield

The former wide receiver of the Cleveland Browns did not hold back when it came to the team’s current quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield has had his name drug through the mud quite a bit lately. First it was ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighing in, now Braylon Edwards gave his insight on the Browns quarterback. Edwards joined the Zach Gelb show on Friday.

"I saw the same quarterback but with better play when Case Keenum came in and spelled Baker about seven weeks ago. Saw the same thing, and for much cheaper,” Edwards explained. “If I'm them, I'd move on from him. And if I'm Baker and his agent, I'd look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself who you are, which is tough to do.”

Edwards was a first-found pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by Cleveland Browns. Edwards himself knows a thing or two about not living up to draft stock. That did not stop him from giving his input on Mayfield.

“He loses them a lot of games, that's not what good-to-great quarterbacks do. They don't lose their teams a lot of games, he does,” Edwards said.

Edwards essentially said that Mayfield is at fault for some of the losses, that he loses the Browns a lot of games due to his play.

“Mayfield is short, slow, and hasn't looked himself in the mirror. Mayfield is an individual who needs everything to be perfect to have success,” said Edwards. "There's nothing wrong with that when you understand that's what you are. He's not a guy who's going to win you games. Baker is going to win you games when everything is right. So, I think they need to move on.”

Many former Cleveland football players are stepping up to talk. Whether it is Derek Anderson, Brandon Weeden or Deshone Kizer letting it be known how they feel about media, or Edwards ripping into Mayfield. Surely this will not be the last former player giving his thoughts.

