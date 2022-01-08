Former Browns WR Braylon Edwards Weighs in on Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield has had his name drug through the mud quite a bit lately. First it was ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighing in, now Braylon Edwards gave his insight on the Browns quarterback. Edwards joined the Zach Gelb show on Friday.
Edwards was a first-found pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by Cleveland Browns. Edwards himself knows a thing or two about not living up to draft stock. That did not stop him from giving his input on Mayfield.
Read More
Edwards essentially said that Mayfield is at fault for some of the losses, that he loses the Browns a lot of games due to his play.
Many former Cleveland football players are stepping up to talk. Whether it is Derek Anderson, Brandon Weeden or Deshone Kizer letting it be known how they feel about media, or Edwards ripping into Mayfield. Surely this will not be the last former player giving his thoughts.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!