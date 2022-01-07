ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Sounds Off on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Paul Finebaum did not hold back on his current assessment of the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

As we all know Baker Mayfield’s season is over for the Cleveland Browns, some even think he never plays another down for the team. Mayfield is going to have shoulder surgery soon, so he has some extra time on his hands. Some of that time has been used to fire back at reporters on the Browns’ beat.

On Friday one ESPN employee by the name of Paul Finebaum sounded off Mayfield, even saying they had a run-in back when Mayfield was in college. Finebaum joined ESPN Cleveland and didn’t hold back.

“He came after me on Twitter. I thought he was a punk then and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” Finebaum said.

Manziel was a first-round bust for the Browns a few years ago, as we all can recall. Mayfield has led the Browns to a playoff win, something it’s taken decades to conquer again.

“I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy.”

Finebaum didn’t hold back that the Browns should in fact move on from number six. Stating that the team is wasting their time with Mayfield.

There are no signs that the Browns are going to move on from their former no. 1 overall pick, but the offseason is right around the corner. That’s when it could get juicy.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!