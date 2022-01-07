Skip to main content
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Sounds Off on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Paul Finebaum did not hold back on his current assessment of the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

As we all know Baker Mayfield’s season is over for the Cleveland Browns, some even think he never plays another down for the team. Mayfield is going to have shoulder surgery soon, so he has some extra time on his hands. Some of that time has been used to fire back at reporters on the Browns’ beat.

On Friday one ESPN employee by the name of Paul Finebaum sounded off Mayfield, even saying they had a run-in back when Mayfield was in college. Finebaum joined ESPN Cleveland and didn’t hold back.

Manziel was a first-round bust for the Browns a few years ago, as we all can recall. Mayfield has led the Browns to a playoff win, something it’s taken decades to conquer again.

Finebaum didn’t hold back that the Browns should in fact move on from number six. Stating that the team is wasting their time with Mayfield.

There are no signs that the Browns are going to move on from their former no. 1 overall pick, but the offseason is right around the corner. That’s when it could get juicy.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) celebrates with the defense after intercepting a pass thrown by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 11 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal
Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and holder A.J. Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson kicked the game winning field goal as Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) walks off the field during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
