Former Player Urges Browns to Make Bold Decision at QB
The Cleveland Browns are in an interesting position when it comes to the quarterback position. No one should mistake the word "interesting" for being a good thing.
Deshaun Watson is locked in for another two years with big money being owed to him. That move alone was one of the worst quarterback decisions that any team has ever made.
While he's locked up for two more years, Watson is clearly not a starting caliber NFL quarterback anymore. Even before he went down with a torn Achilles, fans were calling for Jameis Winston to replace him. Winston has replaced him now and has looked solid in the starting role.
Unfortunately, at 30 years old, Winston is not going to be a super long-term option for the Browns under center.
Many believe that Cleveland should use their first-round pick on one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. There are quite a few good options available and the Browns are expected to have a very high pick.
However, one former NFL wide receiver has revealed a bold decision that he thinks the franchise should make at quarterback.
During a segment on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Cecil Shorts III spoke out about what he would do at quarterback for Cleveland.
He doesn't think that the Browns should force drafting a rookie quarterback. Instead, he would stick with Winston and build a team around him moving forward.
So far this season, Winston has played in nine games with four of those being starts and the rest not seeing him play much. He has completed 62.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Those numbers are not shabby at all. He has shown that he can still be a quality NFL starting quarterback.
Giving him a chance and using their first-round pick on another position of need could very well be the best route for Cleveland to take. If they need to revisit making a change at quarterback, they could do that after the 2025 season or when Watson's money comes off of their books.
It's a shame that the Browns are so limited at quarterback due to Watson. But, that is the situation that they have put themselves in and they need to make the most of it.