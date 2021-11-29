Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Harrison Bryant Suffered High Ankle Sprain Against Ravens

    In his press conference Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that tight end Harrison Bryant suffered a high ankle sprain.
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that second year tight end Harrison Bryant suffered a high ankle sprain while also confirming that right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon in his knee.

    Bryant sustained the injury on a 41-yard reception where his leg got tangled up and pinned underneath as he went to the ground. He initially tried to walk it off, but it was pretty obvious he was not going to be able to continue. Bryant, the second leading receiver in the game with 50 yards, did not return to the game.

    The Browns are on their bye week, so Bryant will have two weeks to start his recovery, but Stefanski said it will be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Whether that means he will go on injured reserve for three weeks is unclear.

    At the very least, it sounds like Bryant will be out against the Baltimore Ravens in their rematch, which is a bigger blow than this team would like it to be.

    Bryant has been relatively quiet on the production front, but he's improved significantly from his first season. Earlier in the year, he may have had a pair of touchdown receptions if not for quarterback Baker Mayfield missing him.

    The past few weeks, Bryant's role within the offense has increased. If not for the injury, that's a tend that would almost certainly continue. Whether it happens the remaining games of this year or not, Bryant could be poised for bigger and better things within the Browns offense in the coming years.

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
