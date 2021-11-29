Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Browns Place FB Johnny Stanton, LS Charley Hughlett on COVID-19 List

    Monday, the Cleveland Browns placed long snapper Charley Hughlett and reserve fullback Johnny Stanton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
    The Cleveland Browns have placed reserve fullback Johnny Stanton and long snapper Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It doesn't have a major football impact in the moment as the Browns are now on their bye, but it seemingly has consequences for the two players.

    Beyond the obvious health concerns that come with this virus, being on the reserve/COVID-19 list comes with requirements in terms of testing and the inability to travel for players. Unvaccinated players are unable to travel, for example. The fact they are on the list may also have consequences whether or not they are vaccinated.

    Those players may not be able to travel, so if they were planning to go home or some kind of vacation as a respite from the grinds of the season, that may no longer be an option, they may be turning to Plan B.

    The rules of the NFL have them going to get tested until they are no longer on the list, providing two negative tests within a 24 hour period if they are vaccinated. By the time they are no longer on the list, they may need to report again to start getting ready for their rematch with the Baltimore Ravens.

    Should Hughlett deal with complications due to COVID-19 that cause him to be a question mark for that game, the Browns will have to find a temporary long snapper. Likely a position player already on the team, it's one more issue the Browns would have to resolve.

    Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
