Here's What Happened at Day 6 of Browns Training Camp
Day 6 of training camp was an eventful one, starting with Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam holding their annual training camp press conference. This year, the ownership duo was peppered with questions about their football team but also their football stadium, which I'll highlight later on.
On the field, though, the Browns were met with some tough news in the form of a potentially season-ending injury to Martin Emerson Jr. That's where we'll start in today's recap:
Devastating Injury
Whether you're a fan or on the beat of a team, one thing nobody ever wants to see is a player suffer any serious injuries, especially during training camp before the season has even started. Day 6 of camp potentially brought some of that unfortunate injury news to the Browns.
During a 7-on-7 session of practice, Emerson Jr. crumbled to the grass while trying to cover Diontae Johnson further down the field. It appeared to be non-contact in nature, which instantly brought a hush over those in attendance for practice on Tuesday.
Soon enough, Emerson was surrounded by a number of his teammates who were kneeling. You could hear him yell out an expletive or two and the cart raced out to take him off the field. He drove away with a towel draped over his head and clearly in tears.
The team's worst fears were confirmed following practice as Emerson suffered an Achilles injury. Further testing is needed to determine the severity, but it seems highly likely that Emerson will miss the 2025 season.
It's a frustrating blow to the secondary and for a player in Emerson who was poised for a bounce-back season, and said as much when he met with the media earlier in the day.
Absences
Monday brought some positive injury news for the Browns with the return of Jerome Ford as the team put full pads on. He was out there for a second consecutive day and even more involved than the day prior.
Tony Brown II, Michael Woods II and Teven Jenkins were all absent once again. A new addition to the list, young CB Myles Harden was not present either.
Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson and Mike Hall Jr. remain on the PUP list, with WR David Bell still on the NFI list.
QB Competition Update
With Kenny Pickett still sidelined due to that hamstring tweak, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders took advantage of increased reps for a second consecutive day.
Flacco was first up per usual with the ones and ran the offense fairly effectively in multiple phases of practice. His practice got off to a slow start with an 11-on-11 drill that included a false start, a likely sack, and a throwaway after being flushed from the pocket.
He picked things up in 7-on-7s, going 4-for-4 by completing multiple passes to rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr., plus a swing to Ford out of the backfield. His final round of reps came in a two-minute, situation 11-on-11 drill, where he went 2-4. One of his incompletions was a bobbled pass by Cedric TIllman, though, for a chunk gain along the sideline. Flacco also showed off his wheels during that series, which drew some excitement from his offensive teammates.
Despite tossing the only interception of the day (some important context coming there), Gabriel had one of, if not his best day of camp. He made a nice layered throw to Diontae Johnson during that same two-minute drill as Flacco. He seemed to be throwing the ball with a lot of confidence today.
The pick came on the final play of that portion of practice as Gabriel had three seconds left for a final, heave to the end zone style play. He didn't quite throw it up deep enough for the ball to make the end zone, allowing Cameron Mitchell to step out and intercept it a few yards shy of the goal line.
It's a learning moment for the Oregon product to get the ball into the end zone next time, but even if he had, it's a 50/50 ball situation, which may have still ended in an interception. Overall, it was a strong day for Gabriel, who completed 10 passes in 18 snaps.
Shedeur took his usual steady dose of reps with mixed twos and threes on Tuesday, and still has yet to take any snaps with the first team. The Colorado product made a couple of nice throws his first time up in 11-on-11, going 2-for-2.
Luke Floriea was his go-to target for his three completions in the 7-on-7 drill. Where Sanders seemed to struggle a little more was in the up-tempo full team drill. He completed two shorter check-down type throws during the series, but also drifted in the pocket a little too much on one play, which led to an incompletion deeper in the middle of the field. His final snap ended in a sack from Shelby Harris.
Play of the Day
Dillon Gabriel gets the nod today with his beautiful layered throw to Johnson during the 2-minute 11-on-11 drill near the end of practice. Johnson ran a precise corner route and found himself bracketed by a corner underneath and a safety over the top, as he approached the sideline. Gabriel dropped the ball in a perfect spot for Johnson to go up and grab for a big gain. Willing to call it the rookie's best pass of camp so far.
Player of the Day
In general, the defensive line continued to dominate at training camp. That's been the case for most of the first six days.
Today, though, I think spotlighting Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire makes sense. They were both constantly in the backfield, causing problems off the edge for all three QBs as they rotated in. Found myself mentioning each of their names quite a bit.
They get the nod on behalf of the entire d-line, which was dominant yet again.
Quote of the Day
Jimmy and Dee Haslam on how confident they are that the Brook Park Stadium project will be moving forward:
Jimmy: "99.9 percent
Dee: We're very confident and very excited about it.
Jimmy: We can't be more confident. Let me say, these projects are really hard, OK. And the state's a hurdle. There's other hurdles. You got to work with DOT and rapid transit. You got to get your financing, you got to control costs. These are big, complicated projects. This is either the second or largest project in the state of Ohio history, so this is a complicated project. There's stuff going on. It's three and a half years till the stadium opens, and we will have to work hard every day to get everything to come together.
What's Next?
The Browns host their fifth consecutive open practice on Wednesday, which is expected to begin around 9:30 a.m. before the team gets a day off on Thursday.