Browns’ Tight End David Njoku Joining NFL’s Best Tight Ends In Nashville

A group put together by some of the games best tight ends is bringing together many quality players at the position around the league to one place.

Cleveland Browns’ tight end David Njoku is joining some of the top tight ends around the league in a group called Tight End University. The group will meet in Nashville. George Kittle, Greg Olsen & Travis Kelce are among the creators of this tight end get-together and likely sent out invites.

Njoku will join division foes Eric Ebron and Mark Andrews in Nashville. Rookie Kyle Pitts is another one of the many names that standout.

The rest of the list includes: Darren Waller, TJ Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, Noah Fant, Zach Ertz, Cole Kmet andJonnu Smith

Simply put, this Tight End University features many of the leagues top tight ends and some of the up-and-coming names.

Njoku shined when given the chance with Cleveland last season and was great in the playoffs for the team. It’s nice to see number 85 get together with some of the games best at his position, to put in some work. Details aren’t out completely with what the group will exactly be doing, but it likely includes plenty of workouts.

In recent days Njoku has buckled down on the fact that he will be sticking around in Cleveland. With him being recognized by three great tight ends that the game has seen, it could certainly help his confidence going forward. Certainly some nice recognition with a good group of tight ends.