Hue Jackson Says Browns Didn’t Pay Him to Lose Games

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson back pedaled on the stance on the Browns paying him to lose games.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach has been in the news once again, this time for referring to the Cleveland Browns paying him to lose football games. Yes, you read that right. Jackson came out on Twitter with the stance shortly after the Brian Flores deal unfolded.

Now, Jackson took to CNN to explain that he didn’t actually receive money to lose games.

“No I was never offered money like Brian had mentioned," Jackson stated. "I think this is a totally different situation but has some similarities."

Flores was allegedly offered $100k per loss for the Miami Dolphins.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told a Knoxville news outlet how he felt about the situation.

“Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period," Haslam told Knox News. "He's been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame.”

A team spokesperson released that the allegation was totally fabricated. The issues seams to be put to bed for the time being. Jackson will find his way into the news before long.

