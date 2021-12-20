Inactive List For Cleveland Browns And Las Vegas Raiders

A look at the players who will not play in week 15’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

A number of Cleveland Browns players will not be playing today due to the fact that they have landed on the COVID-19 list. Browns still have multiple players on the inactive list for today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland will be without their head coach in this one as Kevin Stefanski was unable to test negative prior to the game.

Notably for the Raiders, they will be without their tight end Darren Waller, who is amongst the league’s best at his position. This is Walker’s third straight game missed.

Waller is one of Derek Carr’s top targets. It would be safe to expect Carr to target Hunter Renfrow and to utilize the running game with Josh Jacobs. As we all know the Raiders don’t have Henry Ruggs III on the team and haven’t in some time.

Raiders will also be without linebacker Denzel Perryman as he is dealing with a toe injury. Perryman is one of the Raiders’ better defensive players. Prior to the game today Raiders’ rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Browns will welcome back rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz as well as tight end Hunter Bryant.

Below is today’s inactive list for both teams.

Cleveland Browns:

CB Greg Newsome II

WR Lawrence Cager

DT Josiah Bronson

Las Vegas Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman

LB Will Compton

G Jordan Simmons

T Jackson Barton

TE Darren Waller

DT Kendal Vickers

