    December 20, 2021
    Inactive List For Cleveland Browns And Las Vegas Raiders

    A look at the players who will not play in week 15’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.
    A number of Cleveland Browns players will not be playing today due to the fact that they have landed on the COVID-19 list. Browns still have multiple players on the inactive list for today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Cleveland will be without their head coach in this one as Kevin Stefanski was unable to test negative prior to the game. 

    Notably for the Raiders, they will be without their tight end Darren Waller, who is amongst the league’s best at his position. This is Walker’s third straight game missed.

    Waller is one of Derek Carr’s top targets. It would be safe to expect Carr to target Hunter Renfrow and to utilize the running game with Josh Jacobs. As we all know the Raiders don’t have Henry Ruggs III on the team and haven’t in some time.

    Raiders will also be without linebacker Denzel Perryman as he is dealing with a toe injury. Perryman is one of the Raiders’ better defensive players. Prior to the game today Raiders’ rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the COVID-19 list.

    Browns will welcome back rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz as well as tight end Hunter Bryant.

    Below is today’s inactive list for both teams. 

    Cleveland Browns:

    CB Greg Newsome II

    WR Lawrence Cager

    DT Josiah Bronson

    Las Vegas Raiders:

    LB Denzel Perryman

    LB Will Compton

    G Jordan Simmons

    T Jackson Barton

    TE Darren Waller

    DT Kendal Vickers

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Considering Drastic Offensive Line Swap?

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Raiders Star Corner, Browns Head Coach Ruled Out Hours Before Game

    Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens (10) throws a pass against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    Nick Mullens Remains Browns Starter As Mayfield, Keenum Remain on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Cleveland Browns John Johnson III celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 17-14. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns6
    Browns Getting John Johnson III Back From COVID-19 List

    Where to Watch: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

    Does Offensive Tackle Alex Taylor Have a Pathway to Make the Cleveland Browns Final Roster?
    Browns Sign T Alex Taylor to Active Roster, S Adrian Colbert to Practice Squad

    Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jake Dolegala (9) drops back to pass against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Won't Sign QB Jake Dolegala, G Wyatt Teller Returning from Reserve/COVID-19 List

