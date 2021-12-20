Raiders Star Corner, Browns Head Coach Ruled Out Hours Before Game

Hours before their matchup on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed they would be without rookie corner Nate Hobbs as the Cleveland Browns are without head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Cleveland Browns have been devastated by COVID-19, which is forcing them to play without numerous starters on both sides of the ball in a game they need to win. Hours before they take on the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders noted they will be without arguably their best corner, Nate Hobbs, for the same reason.

A talented rookie corner out of the University of Illinois, Hobbs has been the most pleasant surprise on the Raiders defense this year, giving them an excellent slot corner. If it's not enough he's basically been the starter since he arrived this season, Hobbs has also been a fixture on special teams, which could be an issue for both teams due to attrition.

The Browns offense will be led by a third string quarterback, who is going to be protected by the fifth and sixth string tackles and missing both Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.

Nevertheless, it's a loss for the Raiders and blows a hole in the middle of an underwhelming defense without much room for error. It's a concern owner Mark Davis was worried would happen when he called moving the game a significant disadvantage to his team.

Kevin Stefanski wasn't expected to be available for this game when he tested positive for COVID-19. He did not make it out of the protocol on Monday and will be relegated to his basement during the game just as he was last year during the wildcard round of the playoffs.

