Cleveland Browns Initial 53-Man Roster

A look at the initial roster for the Cleveland Browns to begin the season. Some changes will come as some end of the roster shuffling takes place.



For the time being the Kansas City Chiefs know what 53 players they will be facing in less than two weeks. The Cleveland Browns have released their initial 53-man roster after a ton of moves to get there.

Some interesting notes include the team keeping 10 offensive lineman for the time being. Not a surprise due to the fact the Browns had 12-to-13 NFL caliber offensive lineman on the preseason roster. A tough task to do is picking those five you want for depth.

Cleveland opted to keep five wide receivers plus Demetric Felton. Felton will likely see time at wideout, running back and on special teams. The team listing him at running back is a note in itself.

On defense there are just three defensive ends on the initial roster. Expect that to change as Cleveland will surely add a fourth for depth. Five defensive tackle made the initial roster including Malik McDowell.

The Browns kept seven linebackers, a number that could change. Mack Wilson and Tony Fields both making the initial roster. MJ Stewart made the team as a cornerback. In the end his special teams important had to of played a role.

Things will surely change by week one, but for now here is an initial look on the Cleveland Browns 2021 roster. There will be some shuffling as other options become available. Though, this is a good idea of what Cleveland will put out there in chase of a Lombardi trophy.