Report: Cleveland Browns To Cut Curtis Weaver, Kyle Lauletta and Sheldrick Redwine

Roster cuts are beginning to happen around the NFL and it looks like the Browns may be making their first waivers.

NFL rosters have to be cut down by tomorrow evening. The Cleveland Browns have already started the process with a slate of players not expected to make the team.

Curtis Weaver will not be on the team’s 53-man roster. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first on the news.

Weaver was always a project for Cleveland after they claimed him from the Miami Dolphins last season. Weaver didn’t play as a rookie due to injury and needing to get his body right. Through the preseason Weaver simply looked slow and did not look like an NFL caliber defensive end. It was always a low-risk and high-reward type of move for Cleveland. In the end, one that just did not work out.

It looks to be that quarterback Kyle Lauletta and safety Sheldrick Redwine are in the way out as well. Josina Anderson with the break there.

Lauletta looked to be a cut from the beginning due to the fact that there was no need for three quarterbacks. An up and down preseason did not help his chances, including a bad final game. Browns will role with Case Keenum as the team’s backup to Baker Mayfield.

Sheldrick Redwine is an interesting early cut, one that had plenty of experience with Cleveland. Redwine played in 27 games over two years in Northeast Ohio, that included eight starts. With the rise of Jovante Moffat this preseason, it looks like that could be the culprit.

Per Mary Kay Cabot or Cleveland Dot Com, return man JoJo Natson is on his way out as well. Natson was a tough add to the roster due to the fact the receiver room is crowded. Also, there are other guys capable of taking care of the return man duties.

It will be interesting to see who is next in line and will not be on the week one roster for Cleveland heading into Kansas City.