James Harrison Clarifies There Was No Bounty System, Pivots To Criticism Of NFL

After his comments on the podcast "Going Deep" caught fire, James Harrison took to Instagram to clarify his statements about potential bounties being paid. Harrison says there was no bounty system, that the Pittsburgh Steelers nor Mike Tomlin ever incentivized players to hurt opponents. He stops short of saying that he did not receive money to potentially pay a fine. Harrison then pivots to criticizing the league as a whole.

Here is what Harrison said on the podcast.

This is his clarification Friday morning.

Harrison criticizes the league for celebrating hits like his for years, using them in advertisements to sell the league to fans while simultaneously fining the players for those same plays after the fact. He also says that he got money from media members as well as fans to help pay off his fines.

It still doesn't eliminate the possibility that Tomlin gave Harrison money for what would be a potential fine. And while Tomlin's actions might help symbolize the hypocrisy of the league at that time, it still amounts giving money to a player for hurting the opponent. And while intent is an important difference in the situations, this is where the comparisons to 'Bountygate' and the New Orleans Saints become relevant.

Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints head coach, who was suspended for a year and lost $6 million in salary has already weighed in on Harrison's comments.

Harrison's agent and the Pittsburgh Steelers denied this ever happened. There are still questions that Mike Tomlin is going to have to face over this situation.