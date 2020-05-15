BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Sean Payton On James Harrison's Claim: That’ll Be Something That’s Tucked Away Under The Rug At Park Avenue.

Pete Smith

The charge made by former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison that head coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope with as yet undisclosed contents after a hit he made on Cleveland Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi in 2010 has spread quickly. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who was suspended for a year under 'Bountygate', weighed in as a guest on 105.7 The Fan with Jason La Canfora in Baltimore.

“If people are waiting for the league to investigate that, they shouldn’t hold their breath. I think what took place with us back in [2012] in so many ways was a sham, and yet there wasn’t a lot we could do with it. The players were vindicated, but from a . . . coaching standpoint, there is no union. There is no representation.”

 A fired up Payton continued his criticism:

“I would be shocked. That’ll be something that’s tucked away under the rug at Park Avenue. They’ll look into it briefly. Listen, don’t get me started on that. I lost $6 million in salary, and honestly it was something that I’ll never truly get over because I know how it was handled and how it was run and the reasons behind it. That’s just the truth.”

Payton saying this isn't without risk. The NFL could reprimand him for criticizing their handling of both with Bountygate as well as the situation now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It'll be interesting if Roger Goodell does anything about these comments or if he opts to leave them alone, hoping they disappear. Engaging might inflame the crisis into something much larger, but this may have already gotten enough attention where that's unavoidable.

In regards to the comments made by Harrison, the Steelers organization are strongly denying anything unethical happened.

"I am very certain nothing like like this has ever happened. I have no idea why James would make a comment like this, but there is no basis for believing anything like this." - Steelers President Art Rooney II

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Historic Rookie Season To Sophomore Slump; What Changed For Baker Mayfield, What Happens Next

There's no middle ground with Baker Mayfield. He went from potential superstar quarterback as a rookie to people suggesting 2020 is make or break season after a disappointing second season. What happened, how he and the Cleveland Browns got here and the realities of this season.

Pete Smith

by

Paul Heggie

Cleveland Browns Secondary In 2020

The Cleveland Browns added four defensive backs to their roster for the 2020 season and while the overall setup of the secondary looks relatively clear; the specifics are still to be determined by new defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Pete Smith

by

Castarreal

Browns Myles Garrett Brings Big Surprise To Pennsylvania Family

The Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett may play tough on the field. But, generous actions like he did for this family show he has a caring soul to say the least.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

James Harrison On Mohamed Massaquoi Hit: "I ain’t gonna say what, but he [Tomlin] handed me an envelope after that."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison told Willie Colon on his podcast, "Going Deep" that after a hit that knocked Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohammed Massaquoi, he was handed an envelope by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pete Smith

by

Steelcrush79

Rob Rang: Cleveland Browns selected more Players I Would Characterize As “Projects” Than Any Of The Other Teams Which Owned a Top 10 Selection

Rob Rang of NFL Draft Scout weighed in with his opinion of the Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft class. While he was high on several of their picks including Jedrick Wills, he did note some concerns he had reflected in his overall grade.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Rumor: Did The Seattle Seahawks Try To Trade Russell Wilson To Cleveland Browns?

There's a rumor being attributed to Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk that the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks discussed a potential trade involving Russell Wilson and the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks would've sent Wilson to the Browns and then taken Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: What Are The Odds Grant Delpit Wins Defensive Rookie Of The Year?

Vegas Insider released betting odds for offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards for 2020. Grant Delpit, the team's second round pick, who will be competing to be the team's starting free safety, got an interesting line.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Inviting Receivers To His Texas Home To Work Out Per Report

After getting a feel for what the offense is going to do through zoom meetings and virtual classrooms, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is inviting his receivers out to his home in Texas to start getting reps with them, per a report.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Linebackers in 2020

There is no position group with more questions or more to prove for the Cleveland Browns than their linebackers. Young and inexperienced, it's not entirely clear how they will line up on Sundays this fall, which only adds to the mystery.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Joe Thomas Finishes Outside The Top 10 For Pro Football Focus's Top 101 Players Of Last Decade

As Pro Football Focus rolled out their top 101 players of the past decade, it was only a question of how high Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas would finish. The future Hall of Fame tackle finished just outside the top ten.

Pete Smith