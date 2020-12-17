Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Jarvis Landry Calls Marcus Peters a Coward For Spitting On Him

Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver told media members that Baltimore Ravens Marcus Peters was a coward for spitting on him in Monday Night's game.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry labeled Baltimore Ravens corner Marcus Peters a coward after he saw video of him spitting on Landry with his back turned.

"If there's protocols for being a man, that's not it." - Landry told reporters Thursday

This certainly isn't Peters first behavioral issue. He was dismissed from the University of Washington for behavioral issues. Peters was traded from the team that drafted him, the Kansas City Chiefs over behavioral issues. Of course it was former Browns general manager who selected Peters.

Peters was traded by the Los Angeles Rams for just a fifth round pick to the Ravens after issues he had there.

Beyond the inherent lack of respect that comes from spitting, Peters' actions look particularly stupid given the Ravens issues with COVID-19. Spittle is the best way to spread the virus and the Ravens have forfeited the benefit of the doubt this season when it comes to COVID-19, given the outbreak they've suffered due to their coaching staff ignoring protocols, showing up to work sick, which spread throughout the locker room and forced the NFL to rearrange their schedule multiple times to accommodate them.

The word coward certainly applies to Peters in this case, given his actions. The added risk during a pandemic makes it look reckless as well.

In 2019, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey got into it with Odell Beckham, which got physical and video appeared to show Humphrey choking Beckham, which the team's website denied.

This incident with Peters is just the latest ugly chapter between the Browns and Ravens in what has become an increasingly competitive rivalry since the teams added Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to their respective teams.

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Giants Place Top Corner James Bradberry on Reserve/COVID-19, Will Be Out Against Browns

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry Calls Marcus Peters a Coward For Spitting On Him

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) walks to the locker room following a 17-12 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colt McCoy Will Start, Freddie Kitchens Will Call Plays Against Browns As Jason Garrett Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Without Andrew Sendejo, Wyatt Teller For Wednesday's Practice

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Daniel Jones Has Lower Leg Injury, Status For Sunday Unclear

Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard (25) returns a kickoff from Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Claim Dontrell Hilliard Off Waivers

The Full Kareem Hunt On Display For Cleveland Browns Against Baltimore Ravens
Featured Content

The Full Kareem Hunt Was On Display Against Ravens

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a two-point conversion during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.K. Dobbins On Andrew Sendejo Injury: ‘Boy Better Bring His Big Boy Britches Next Time’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) completes a catch as Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) defends during the first quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Cleveland Browns 17-10 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
News

Browns Andrew Sendejo Suffered Concussion Against Ravens