Jarvis Landry Calls Marcus Peters a Coward For Spitting On Him

Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver told media members that Baltimore Ravens Marcus Peters was a coward for spitting on him in Monday Night's game.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry labeled Baltimore Ravens corner Marcus Peters a coward after he saw video of him spitting on Landry with his back turned.

"If there's protocols for being a man, that's not it." - Landry told reporters Thursday

This certainly isn't Peters first behavioral issue. He was dismissed from the University of Washington for behavioral issues. Peters was traded from the team that drafted him, the Kansas City Chiefs over behavioral issues. Of course it was former Browns general manager who selected Peters.

Peters was traded by the Los Angeles Rams for just a fifth round pick to the Ravens after issues he had there.

Beyond the inherent lack of respect that comes from spitting, Peters' actions look particularly stupid given the Ravens issues with COVID-19. Spittle is the best way to spread the virus and the Ravens have forfeited the benefit of the doubt this season when it comes to COVID-19, given the outbreak they've suffered due to their coaching staff ignoring protocols, showing up to work sick, which spread throughout the locker room and forced the NFL to rearrange their schedule multiple times to accommodate them.

The word coward certainly applies to Peters in this case, given his actions. The added risk during a pandemic makes it look reckless as well.

In 2019, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey got into it with Odell Beckham, which got physical and video appeared to show Humphrey choking Beckham, which the team's website denied.

This incident with Peters is just the latest ugly chapter between the Browns and Ravens in what has become an increasingly competitive rivalry since the teams added Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to their respective teams.