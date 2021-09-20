Jarvis Landry Confirmed to have Sprained MCL Per Report

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been confirmed to have a sprained MCL per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. No timetable for return has been mentioned to this point.

As first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has indeed suffered a sprained MCL. No timetable has been mentioned on his return, but it stands to reason he will be out for at least a few games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was not sure if Landry would go on injured reserve in his press conference on Monday, called it a "week to week" injury.

Landry suffered the injury on his first and only reception of the game against the Houston Texans, where his leg twisted while he was tackled. He walked off under his own power, but it was apparent something was wrong. He stopped briefly in the blue medical tent before going back to the locker room where his return was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out.

Landry has never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career. He missed one due to exposure to COVID-19 last season, however.

The Browns offense was able to soldier on without Landry and scored 31 points in defeating the Texans. The Browns will now have to prepare for the Chicago Bears, followed by playing the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers on the road.

If Landry is unable to play by the time the Browns are home to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Octobert 17th, he likely will not be available for the Thurdsay night game that week against the Denver Broncos, which might then put his return on Halloween when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Landry's timetable could also end up impacted by how the Browns perform in his absence. The Browns hope to have Odell Beckham back in the next back or few, which could provide a major boost. If the team plays well, is able to amass victories, the team might be more conservative with Landry's recovery and make sure he's closer to 100 percent before he returns to the field.

READ MORE: Second Week in a Row an Unexpected Weapon Sparks Browns Offense