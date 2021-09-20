September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jarvis Landry Confirmed to have Sprained MCL Per Report

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been confirmed to have a sprained MCL per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. No timetable for return has been mentioned to this point.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has indeed suffered a sprained MCL. No timetable has been mentioned on his return, but it stands to reason he will be out for at least a few games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was not sure if Landry would go on injured reserve in his press conference on Monday, called it a "week to week" injury.

Landry suffered the injury on his first and only reception of the game against the Houston Texans, where his leg twisted while he was tackled. He walked off under his own power, but it was apparent something was wrong. He stopped briefly in the blue medical tent before going back to the locker room where his return was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out.

Landry has never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career. He missed one due to exposure to COVID-19 last season, however.

The Browns offense was able to soldier on without Landry and scored 31 points in defeating the Texans. The Browns will now have to prepare for the Chicago Bears, followed by playing the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers on the road. 

If Landry is unable to play by the time the Browns are home to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Octobert 17th, he likely will not be available for the Thurdsay night game that week against the Denver Broncos, which might then put his return on Halloween when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Landry's timetable could also end up impacted by how the Browns perform in his absence. The Browns hope to have Odell Beckham back in the next back or few, which could provide a major boost. If the team plays well, is able to amass victories, the team might be more conservative with Landry's recovery and make sure he's closer to 100 percent before he returns to the field.

READ MORE: Second Week in a Row an Unexpected Weapon Sparks Browns Offense

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) is called for a facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry Confirmed to have Sprained MCL Per Report

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) runs the ball as Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) moves in to tackle him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Second Week in a Row an Unexpected Weapon Sparks Browns Offense

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) celebrates with the defense after intercepting a pass thrown by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 11
Featured Content

Browns Defensive Issues Coming into Focus

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry Ruled Out Against Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
News

Inactive List For Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Excellence in Opener Against Kansas City Chiefs Previews What Lies Ahead
Featured Content

Quarterback Report: How did Baker Mayfield Play Week 1?

No Mas - Nick Chubb Exemplifies Team Mantra In Cleveland Browns Win Over Houston Texans
Game Day

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ronnie Harrison Fined, Chiefs Coach Receives Warning For Sideline Altercation