Browns' Former First-Round Pick Plans to Sit Out 2025 Season
Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. plans to sit out the 2025 NFL season—or, at least the majority of the year— to fully recover from persistent knee injuries that have derailed his promising career.
The 26-year-old free agent, who was selected 10th overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft, believes the extended break from football "is the best move for the long-term future of his career," according to Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz:
Wills' decision stems from ongoing complications related to an MCL injury he sustained in November 2023, which required surgery but continued to cause problems for the offensive tackle. The injury severely limited his availability over the past two years, restricting the lineman to a total of just 13 games over the last two seasons.
In 2024, Wills appeared in only five games and played roughly 20% of the Browns' offensive snaps, while struggling during the limited time he was available.
The Alabama product showed significant promise early in his NFL career, starting 45 games over his first three seasons while earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020. He quickly established himself as Cleveland's starting left tackle and was considered a key piece of the franchise's offensive line.
However, injuries have consistently plagued Wills over recent years. Since the Browns exercised his $14.175 million fifth-year option before the 2023 season, Wills' availability has been sporadic, eventually forcing the Browns to move on from him earlier this year.
Multiple NFL teams have expressed interest in signing Wills despite his injury concerns. However, his decision to sit out most, if not all, of the 2025 season will likely require those teams to wait until 2026, when he expects to return at full strength.