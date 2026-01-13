Shedeur Sanders realized harsh reality that comes with playing QB for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a rinse-and-repeat cycle of mediocrity. Soon-to-be second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders quickly recognized the reality that wins may be harder to come by as quickly as in his latter years with the Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders opened up about his rookie season shortly after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, 20-18.

“I feel like this is a learning year for me… moving forward, I’ll be prepared," Sanders said. "I’ll have actual, realistic reps vs. players… so I’m excited for this offseason knowing what to expect.”

Sanders said there were bursts of hope offensively despite it not remaining a consistent rhythm throughout the season, as they finished 5-12. Cleveland found itself mixing the run-and-pass methodically in the fourth quarter, which was a deciding factor in a game where the momentum kept transitioning back and forth.

"I think it was just clicking," Sanders said. "I think it was just clicking, and I think we got back a lot to what we been doing, honestly. And I think being able to go through the keys and reads, those are the stuff that I know like the back of my hand. That’s where reps and that’s where all that type of stuff come into play to where you’re able to execute each and every play, no matter what defense they’re able to put out there."

Sanders, though, had little doubt the belief on the sidelines was the same: play to win until the last snap.

"I think the tough battle of us just leaning on each other, depending on each other, in those key moments — that’s how you build trust," Sanders said. "That’s how you build friendships. Whenever you go through those key moments, you’re able to rise to the occasion, no matter if we had failure before. There was no doubt in my mind that [Szmyt] was going to go make that field goal, because of his trials and everything he went through at the beginning of the year."

What Stefanski's firing means for Shedeur Sanders

With Kevin Stefanski's firing, the Browns are seeking a new direction to turn for a new coach to restore a lost identity from their old regime (pre-1999) and try to establish a foundation of the steps neccessary to win.

Of the Browns' candidates, Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh seems viable. Harbaugh was dismissed following a Week 18 Baltimore Ravens loss to the eventual one-and-done Pittsburgh Steelers in a win-and-in finale.

Harbaugh's familiarity within the AFC North stands out, as does his ability to build young talent into stars while maintaiining consistency at the quarterback position. Putting it altogether, Sanders needs a mentor to guide him toward postseason appearances and the pursuit of greatness.

That time is now, and the Browns should act fast to give Sanders the help he deserves.