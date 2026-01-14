Cleveland Browns need to hit another home run for NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are looking to start fresh this offseason, but they are relying on general manager Andrew Berry to continue hitting home runs in the NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame believes it is extremely important for the Browns to get the right players on board in the NFL Draft this spring.

"The Browns' cap sheet is a fireable offense for general manager Andrew Berry. They’re paying an obscene $80.7 million against the cap for Deshaun Watson while having nine void years on the books for 2026," Verdarame wrote.

"Everything adds up to Cleveland being over the projected salary cap while also having a litany of roster holes. To fix the mess, the Browns have the draft and a bevy of picks to utilize. After trading back in the first round with the Jaguars, Cleveland has a pair of first-round selections to go with three fifth-rounders, including ones previously owned by the Raiders and Bengals.

"The big question is whether the Browns believe they have their quarterback in Sanders. If so, they can continue building around him while feeling good about their other rookies, including linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins and Fannin Jr. Otherwise, Cleveland needs to consider making a bold move for a signal-caller in the draft."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs the ball in the fourth quarter. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns in position for big NFL Draft

Luckily for the Browns, they have two first-round picks to work with. They will have their first pick at number six overall. And as a result of the Travis Hunter trade from last year's draft, they will also have the number 24 overall pick because the Jacksonville Jaguars had the best record among the teams that lost in the Wild Card round.

It's going to take more than just hitting on these two first-round picks, however. They will also need to make sure they draft quality players throughout the rest of the class. If the Browns can have another strong draft class for the second year in a row, that might be enough to get them into the playoff conversation next season.

Free agency will be a challenge because they don't have as much money as other teams do, so finding bargain signings will be key for the team. The Browns have more control with what they do in the draft, so that is where their primary focus should lie.

Free agency will begin in the middle of March, while the NFL draft takes place in late April.