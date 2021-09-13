September 13, 2021
Kevin Stefanski Calls Jedrick Wills "Day to Day"

In his Monday press availability, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled left tackle Jedrick Wills as day to day after sustaining an injury to his ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Author:
Publish date:

According to Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left tackle Jedrick Wills is being labeled "day to day" after he sustained an ankle injury that caused him to leave the opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not return.

On the touchdown run by Jarvis Landry that put the Browns up 15-3, Wills went down grabbing his leg. He was checked on by trainers before he briefly stopped in the medical tent. Wills would go back to the locker room on a cart, being initially called questionable before he was ruled out.

X-rays were taken and were negative, which is good news for the Browns.

Wills took to his own social media to say he'd be back soon, then started live tweeting some of his reactions to the game still playing out in front of him.

Chris Hubbard stepped in to replace Wills and while he largely performed reasonably well as a run blocker, he had some forgettable plays in pass protection, including one where Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones whipped past him on his way to sack Mayfield at the end of the first half.

The Browns are set to take on the Houston Texans this week and the team isn't ruling out the possibility that Wills might play. An optimistic diagnosis from Stefanski, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Wills was unable to go this week.

Wills was the only notable injury the Browns suffered in the game, so if he's back quickly, it was a pretty healthy outcome for the team. The Browns have high hopes for Wills in the second year of his career.

