September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

David Njoku Flashes Elite Ability in Opener

In the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, David Njoku showed everything the Cleveland Browns hoped he could when they selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Since he was drafted at age 20 in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have been waiting for David Njoku to fully realize his potential in the NFL and the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs is yet the latest flash of just how good he can be.

Njoku was the only receiving threat on the Browns that looked special in that game. He only caught three passes, but they were all impact plays. Two of his receptions were explosive plays including a 43 yard reception on a corner route where Baker Mayfield delivered a picture perfect pass over his shoulder.

The Browns only had two other explosive plays in the passing game, including a deep ball to Anthony Schwartz and the last play of the first half.

Njoku actually had opportunities for two more big plays, but he and Mayfield could not connect. On the first, Njoku was on the right sideline and ran deep on a scramble drill when Mayfield rolled to his side. Mayfield got caught throwing a middling pass that went over Njoku's head. More of a rope and it potentially draws a defensive pass interference if it's not caught. More air and Njoku might settle under it to make the catch.

The second was late in the fourth quarter. Another scramble drill, this time to the left. Njoku was already deep and worked back towards Mayfield, but the throw was short.

Beyond the receptions Njoku made, his biggest contribution was spacing, a theme throughout the game on offense. Both Njoku and rookie Anthony Schwartz were utilized consistently throughout the game to improve the spacing for the rest of the offense, which was a consistent issue throughout the 2020 season.

Njoku and Schwartz forced opponents to respect the Browns potential to go down the field, which opened up underneath passing opportunities to the likes of Jarvis Landry, who caught three first downs. A slant, a orbit motion flare and then a spot where Landry was able to settle down in space in the middle of the field.

Where as last year, defenses including the Chiefs were consistently suffocating the Browns offense playing near the line of scrimmage, forcing Mayfield to make pinpoint throws through a maze of defenders, he now had room to breathe. Naturally, it looked much easier for Mayfield to pick apart the defense with so much more ground to cover.

A 250 pound vertical threat who can block is a problem for defenses. The Chiefs have one of those and it's the best tight end in the league in Travis Kelce. No, Njoku is not Kelce, but they had similar impacts for their respective offenses. Coincidentally, they both finished with 76 receiving yards for the game.

Njoku doesn't have to be Kelce to consistently make impact for this offense, because opposing defenses have to figure out how to cover him down the field, which creates opportunities elsewhere. In this particular case, the Browns receivers were largely average and yet they were able to make contributions as Mayfield was playing with the level of confidence he had during his Heisman winning season at Oklahoma.

With Odell Beckham still left to be added into the mix, the Browns have significantly more upside to their passing attack, giving them what could be an eerily similar dynamic as the one Patrick Mahomes has in Kansas City. 

In the meantime, if Njoku can stay healthy and keep this level of play up, he can become one of the most dangerous tight ends in football.

READ MORE: Chiefs Will Receive no Meaningful Punishment for Altercation

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

David Njoku Flashes Elite Ability in Opener

Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Will Receive No Meaningful Punishment for Coach Instigating Sideline Altercation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
Featured Content

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Absence Caused Massive Ripple Effect

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills After Injury Against Chiefs: ‘Appreciate The Love, Be Back Soon’

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Give Away Opening Game in Kansas City, Literally

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills Hurts Leg on Jarvis Landry Touchdown

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Altercation with Chiefs Sideline

B748AF30-3785-4640-8B95-B744CFCF5667
Game Day

Active/Inactive List For Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs