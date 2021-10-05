Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

In his postgame press availability after a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officials, making blistering comments.

Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.

Amidst eviscerating the officiating, suggesting they are blind and incompetent, not only in this game but in general, he also conceded his behavior in the moment was inappropriate.

Bosa is almost certainly going to incur a significant fine for his comments, but the larger question is how this will impact how he's officiated going forward.

His next opponent is the Cleveland Browns.

Does he draw even less calls or does his critique actually work in his favor for this week?

The fact this is coming from a player, referees might be more inclined to resist. Nevertheless, the league offices and Commissioner Goodell are seeing this and might have their own take on the situation.

Bosa and how he is officiated may have an impact Myles Garrett and Jadeveon on the other side of the ball. They didn't say anything, but seemingly will be effected by how the game is officiated.

Save for their impressive rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Corey Linsley, the rest of the Chargers offensive line is struggling in pass protection. If Storm Norton is forced to play right tackle again, he stands out as someone the Browns will want to attack.

The Browns are not unfamiliar with criticizing officials. Quarterback Baker Mayfield criticized officiating back in October of 2019, though not as harshly as Bosa.

He was initially fined $12,500, but appealed and ultimately won. The fine was dropped.

The immediate aftermath of Bosa's criticism will be something to monitor when the Chargers host the Browns.

