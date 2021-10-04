October 4, 2021
Winners & Losers: Cleveland Browns win Against Minnesota Vikings

Who shined and who didn’t for the Cleveland Browns in their win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Cleveland Browns picked up a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings that took a great defensive performance. Cleveland’s defense put in another great performance allowing just one touchdown in the opening quarter and nothing after that point.

Browns had plenty of players that played well and could have been considered a winner. We take a look at those, plus one player who just did not have their best day.

Winners:

Chase McLaughlin

It looks as if the Browns have finally found a kicker. McLaughlin nailed two kicks that both easily went in from 53 and 48-yards out. True Phil Dawson vibes from this guy. For once the Browns don’t have a kicker to worry about it seems, McLaughlin has been spectacular.

Rashard Higgins

Baker Mayfield may have had a bad game, but he had one receiver stand out specifically. Higgins had four grabs for 63 yards, some of them being very timely catches. Higgins continues to be step up when relied upon and the connnection between he and Mayfield was felt, even on an off day.

Nick Chubb

Chubb hit the century mark for the first time this season against the Vikings. Chubb toted the ball 21 times and had a catch as well. Cleveland’s quiet guy wore down the Vikings defensive front along with his side kick Kareem Hunt.

Myles Garrett

Again this week the games best defensive end showed up. Garrett constantly was able to get pressure. Even if he finished with a half sack, Garrett forced Kirk Cousins into multiple bad throws with his presence. Also, a nice pair of tackles. Garrett did what he wanted, per the usual.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The rookie looks like a budding start and it started on the first play of the game as he quickly wrapped up the running back from a spot he had no business making the playoffs from. Owusu-Koramoah got another start under his belt and flew around the field. The Notre Dame product finished with seven tackles.

Greedy Williams

Williams was called upon due to rookie Greg Newsome II going down with a calf injury. Williams answered the call and came up with a big interception, the first of his career. Williams had six tackles and didn’t mind coming up from the corner spot to stick a guy. A nice game for a player that really needed it.

Losers:

Baker Mayfield

We can point to the shoulder injury or the fact that he couldn’t trust his backup left tackle. Those would come as excuses in most cases and should in this one. Mayfield was pretty bad in this one and missed wide-open guys on multiple occasions, including at least two would be touchdowns. Luckily the Browns have a defense and this won’t look as bad as it could on Mayfield. Six has to be better and will be better. 

Winners & Losers: Cleveland Browns win Against Minnesota Vikings

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
