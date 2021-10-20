    • October 20, 2021
    Case Keenum To Start Against Denver Broncos

    Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns made the announcement that Case Keenum will be the team's starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos in place of Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a significant shoulder injury.
    The Cleveland Browns have announced that Case Keenum will be their starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos. Baker Mayfield expected to play, but the damage done to his shoulder has made that impossible at least for this game. No further announcement  has been made on Mayfield's status.

    This will be the first game Mayfield has missed due to injury since 2013 when he was in college.

    Keenum is starting for the first time since 2018 when he was a member of the Washington Football Team. That year, he started eight games in all, completed 64.8 percent of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt. He had 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions that year.

    The focus for the Browns is on the Denver Broncos as they want to get a win before they get a week and a half off to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Nevertheless, that will not stop speculation on the status of Mayfield. Sunday, he popped his shoulder out for the second time. Tuesday, Mayfield said he completely tore the labrum in his left shoulder week two of the season and the way he fell on it Sunday, it would've popped out for anyone in his situation.

    The question is just how much resting does for Mayfield. If the situation improves, he could potentially start against the Steelers or later. The problem is this is all delaying the inevitable. He's going to need surgery to repair the issues that will come with a four to six week recovery time plus additional time to strengthen the area.

    At that point, Mayfield's season is basically over as may be the Browns year for intents and purposes at that point.

    The best case scenario at this point is Keenum can lead the Browns to a win on Thursday and they can proceed from there.

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
