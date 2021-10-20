    • October 20, 2021
    Odell Beckham Dealing with Severe AC Joint Sprain per Report

    Per Josina Anderson, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham sustained a grade three AC joint sprain against the Arizona Cardinals. His status is up in the air.
    Author:

    According to a report from Josina Anderson, now working with CBS Sports and USA Today, Cleveland Browns wide receiver is dealing with a grade three AC joint sprain. He is still trying to do everything he can to play Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

    Beckham suffered the injury against the Arizona Cardinals, which caused to immediately leave the field and according to Laura Okmin, the sideline reporter covering the game for Fox Sports on the broadcast, was shrieking in agony on the sideline.

    Given the nature of the injury, that's not all that surprising as that injury comes with a significant amount of pain.

    The injury does not often require surgery to repair, but it does require time. It's an injury that can last four to eight weeks. Beyond that, it's pain management, which is easier said than done.

    The game against the Cardinals came with a litany of injuries including quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocating his shoulder again, running back Kareem Hunt suffering a calf injury that will keep him out at a month and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustaining a high ankle sprain which might keep him closer to six weeks.

    Beckham had already popped his shoulder out once this season against the Chicago Bears and returned to the game. He also returned to the game against the Cardinals after sustaining the injury.

    In essence, lifting his arm above a certain point will be agonizing. He was seen on the sidelines testing his range of motion on Sunday.

    This may ultimately come down to how much he's willing to grin and bear the pain that comes with the injury as to whether he can play or not against the Broncos.

    READ MORE: Mayfield Expects to Play Thursday, But Will Require an Adjustment on his Part

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
