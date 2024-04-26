Lack Of Defensive Selections May Change Browns Second Round Plans
The game of football has significantly changed over time to the point where defense takes a back seat to high-powered offense. That mentality of focus was evident on Thursday night.
In round one, the first defensive player was selected at pick 15 by the Indianapolis Colts. Following the selection of Laiatu Latu, only eight more defensive players were selected during the second half of the first round.
With how talented of a wide receiver class this is, along with the large interest in quarterbacks and offensive tackles, it may not be surprising that offense drew the majority of the attention. Despite the expected interested in offensive talent, 23 players selected on that side of the football is a lot. To be exact, that is over 71% of the selections being offensive picks.
The results of night one may actually make a huge impact on how the Cleveland Browns may want to approach the second and third rounds on Friday night.
In my first mock draft, I had the Browns selecting Michael Hall Jr. with pick 54 and then adding Kiran Amegadjie with the 85th pick. After seeing the way the board sits prior to pick 33, the Browns would likely need to flip this combination. With 9 offensive tackles already selected (including Troy Fautanu and Graham Barton due to college positions), Amegadjie will likely be towards the top of offensive tackle needy teams' draft boards headed into day two. While he likely won't be available by pick 85, Michael Hall Jr. might be. Only one defensive tackle was selected on night one, meaning he is one of many still available. If the Browns want to risk waiting for either player, Hall is the safer bet.
In my second mock draft, I had the Browns trading up for running back Trey Benson in the second round. This would be aggressive but may be more realistic based on what we have seen to this point. Benson, wide receivers Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, Malachi Corley and offensive tackles Kiran Amegadjie, Kingsley Suamataia and Patrick Paul could all be in play during the second round.
As for the third round, the team could obviously go with another offensive player, but I am mentally prepared for defensive help with the selection at 85.
Unless the Browns trade their first pick, they are estimated to be making their first selection around 8:40 p.m. EST.