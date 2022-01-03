Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Mack Wilson Out Against Steelers For Personal Matter

    The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers without linebacker Mack Wilson who is out with an undisclosed personal matter.
    The Cleveland Browns will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night in what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final home game. Sunday, the Browns announced they be without linebacker Mack Wilson, who has been ruled out for an undisclosed personal reason.

    The Browns are in reasonably good shape at the linebacker position as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is available after being sick with an illness, notably not COVID-19. Jacob Phillips is available and the Browns still have the full compliment of players like Anthony Walker, Malcolm Smith and Sione Takitaki will be active.

    An unfortunate situation for Wilson as he's had an improved season compared to the past two. After two years where he's was basically thrown in the deep end of the pool and told to swim his way out due to limited options, his scope of work became far more manageable, allowing him to focus on a specific role. Wilson may not love the fact that he's only been on the field 18.5 percent of defensive snaps this year, but the Browns have been treated to a far higher level of play in these smaller doses.

    That has been as a run defender while not being asked cover the entire field. It has enabled Wilson to show some of the strengths he had in college, including his size and physicality. Wilson has 24 solo tackles on the season.

    He's also been utilized far more on special teams this season, something Wilson hadn't really done the previous two years. Wilson has been on 42.8 percent of special teams snaps this season.

    READ MORE: Browns Rule Out 3 Key DBs for Steelers

    Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
