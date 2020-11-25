SI.com
Jaguars Will Go With Mike Glennon Against Browns

Pete Smith

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that Mike Glennon will be their quarterback when they take on the Cleveland Browns. Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has been dealing with a thumb injury and the team apparently isn't comfortable enough with his recovery to consider playing him this week.

The Jaguars had been playing rookie Jake Luton the past three games, but he has struggled mightily. A sixth round pick out of Oregon State, Luton completed just 54.5 percent of his passes, throwing for two touchdowns and six interceptions during his audition.

Glennon certainly has a wealth of experience at the position, having played 29 games over six seasons for four different teams. The Jaguars will make five.

The Browns aren't exactly complaining about the quarterback issues the Jaguars are dealing with considering they will be without defensive end Myles Garrett and corner Denzel Ward at least. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful Ronnie Harrison will be able to play against his former team.

One might argue the Jaguars are better off sticking with Luton, since the team is 1-9 and they are currently in position to have the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, which would mean they will get one of the top quarterbacks, be it Trevor Lawrence from Clemson or Justin Fields from Ohio State.

The problem is that Luton has been so bad that it's making it difficult for the team to get quality reps for their young weapons such as Laviska Shenault Jr. and D.J. Chark. As much as the Jaguars may benefit from losing, they want to be able to continue the development of their receivers on offense, so in the event they get a top quarterback, they are coming into a good situation.

