Montrel Meander Reportedly Suffers Ruptured Achilles'

Cleveland Browns linebacker Montrel Meander suffered what is believed to be a ruptured Achilles' in their preseason game against the New York Giants per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

The worst case scenario for Meander, who was waived just days previously and then brought back when the Browns lost Jacob Phillips for the season with a torn bicep and Sione Takitaki suffered an elbow injury, Meander finds himself out of the season.

It's particularly unfortunate as Meander still wasn't likely to make the team and was operating as a place holder. So the Browns still have questions within their linebacker room as it concerns depth while Meander was in a precarious situation playing on Sunday. To be fair, he was auditioning for other teams if he wasn't going to make the Browns. He could also have ended up on the team's practice squad.

The Browns still have their preseason finale to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football this week before they get ready to go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Anthony Walker did not play against the Giants and it would be pretty shocking for him to play against the Falcons.

As a result, the Browns still may need a place holder to get through the next week that could end up on their practice squad. Meander, 26 years old and has been with the Browns a number of times during his short career, now faces a challenging rehab as he attempts to continue his career in the NFL.

