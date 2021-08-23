August 23, 2021
Montrel Meander Reportedly Suffers Ruptured Achilles'

Cleveland Browns linebacker Montrel Meander suffered what is believed to be a ruptured Achilles' in their preseason game against the New York Giants per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.
In the Cleveland Browns preseason victory over the New York Giants, linebacker Montrel Meander reportedly has suffered a torn Achilles' as first reported by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

The worst case scenario for Meander, who was waived just days previously and then brought back when the Browns lost Jacob Phillips for the season with a torn bicep and Sione Takitaki suffered an elbow injury, Meander finds himself out of the season.

It's particularly unfortunate as Meander still wasn't likely to make the team and was operating as a place holder. So the Browns still have questions within their linebacker room as it concerns depth while Meander was in a precarious situation playing on Sunday. To be fair, he was auditioning for other teams if he wasn't going to make the Browns. He could also have ended up on the team's practice squad.

The Browns still have their preseason finale to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football this week before they get ready to go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Anthony Walker did not play against the Giants and it would be pretty shocking for him to play against the Falcons.

As a result, the Browns still may need a place holder to get through the next week that could end up on their practice squad. Meander, 26 years old and has been with the Browns a number of times during his short career, now faces a challenging rehab as he attempts to continue his career in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Montrel Meander is treated by medical staff after an on-field injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Brownsgiants 14
Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
Cleveland Browns Takk McKinley Film Room 2021
Cleveland Browns tight end Connor Davis attempts to bring down a pass during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 9
May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Does Offensive Tackle Alex Taylor Have a Pathway to Make the Cleveland Browns Final Roster?
8660655D-5371-41F7-8C81-58B89094D27B
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, facing, participates in drills with Greg Newsome II during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 15
