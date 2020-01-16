BrownsMaven
New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham certainly had an eventful night watching his LSU Tigers defeat the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship on Monday. In addition to the fact that Beckham is involved in an investigation from LSU over handing out money to players after the game, New Orleans police have issued a warrant for Beckham after his butt slap of a police officer in locker room of the Super Dome was seen on video, according to a spokesman for the department.

https://twitter.com/wannabjoyful/status/1217183135886123008

The warrant is for simple battery it's clear as day that Beckham did what he is accused. Police had entered the locker room initially because the LSU players were smoking cigars, which is illegal in the Super Dome. Officers threatened to arrest players if they didn't put the cigars out. Players initially thought they were kidding, but as also shown in the video, they were quite serious.

It's unclear how severe a penalty Beckham would face for this offense, but he obviously did it and is unlikely to fight this on any level, trying to get it taken care of as simply and painlessly as possible.

Beckham's Tigers won a championship, but he's now involved with multiple issues stemming from his actions after the game.

Forgettable Warrant Isn't the Story With Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns receivers has made headlines for multiple reasons connected to his trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. The warrant for simple battery, stupid, isn't all that important. Beckham handing cash to LSU football players on live television is.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Patriots Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Ossenfort is the third known candidate to be interviewing for the job.

Pete Smith

Centennial Hall of Fame Announcements And a Coaching Interviewing With Another Team

The Cleveland Browns didn't make much news, but news occurred around them regarding people who used to be a part of the organization. Two Hall of Fame announcements were made as Mac Speedie was part of the Centennial Class and former owner Art Modell wasn't. Meanwhile, Adam Henry interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys according to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham and LSU May Have a Problem

LSU has announced that student athletes may have in fact received real money after the national championship game where they defeated the Clemson Tigers. Odell Beckham was seen handing out money on live television, which was supposed to be fake, and now the school has a real problem.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Introduces Himself to Cleveland

Tuesday, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns introduced himself with his first press conference, discussing some of what he hopes to bring to the team.

Pete Smith

Beneficiaries On Offense With Kevin Stefanski

New head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense he ran with the Minnesota Vikings offers clues as what to expect with the Cleveland Browns and how the current players could benefit.

Pete Smith

Trotter: Browns Narrowed Down Defensive Coordinator Targets to Two

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was introduced Tuesday and is now looking to put together his coaching staff. According to Jim Trotter, Stefanski has narrowed his choices down to two; Steve Wilks, who was the Browns defensive coordinator last year or Joe Woods from the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

A pair of Cleveland Browns made the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team. No position players made the cut both both of the rookie kickers made the squad.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith